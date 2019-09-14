Coming to a public library near you!
Can it really be THIS bad for America’s kids? It is.
The far left, controlling today’s Democratic Party, poses the greatest single threat to America’s children — the PERVERSION OF THEIR MINDS, even as AOC’s “caring” crocodile tears falsely lament “children in cages,” “drinking from toilets” along with other power-politics absurdities designed for ignorant consumption.
Under this façade, the sexual-gender revolutionary left is literally hellbent in destroying the well-being and sanity of children. They do NOT care for children’s welfare, only for their perverted agenda.
Proof? Beginning in the womb, 63-plus million “well-beings” are ripped to shreds, now arrogantly touted by leftie tee-shirts: “God loves abortion, ”Abortion is freedom, “Shout your abortion, ”Safe, legal, shameless.”
But from that slaughterhouse, let’s travel down Main Street to the public library where perverted insanity is on display, where soccer moms/dads applaud as junior bounces with delight at the sight before him.
There “she” (he) sits— a deeply troubled, mentally ill, arguably demonized-man, in full female attire/makeup, and in some libraries adorned with a horned/dragon-headed demon headdress! Welcome to the rapidly growing national trend called “drag queen story hour”— child mind-bending entertainment in many nationally tax-funded public libraries, all in the name of creating a “more equitable, diverse, and inclusive society” (their words). Further, “DQSH teaches children to follow their passions (and) explore unfettered exploration of self.” Also, the American Library Association in is full defense/support of DQSH;
It doesn’t stop there. Another soliciting quote from the DQSH website: “... events are happening all over the world at libraries, schools, bookstores, museums, summer camps, afterschool programs, and other community spaces!” Indeed, we have one right here—Hampton Roads, VA!
The stories? Focus is entirely centered on happily adjusted homosexual families, charmingly delivered, all to the delighted applause of attending grownups.
The real intent? An instigated epidemic of “early-onset gender dysphoria”— a pseudo-scientific name for the deranged belief some children are trapped in a body of the wrong gender. Couple this with sophisticated puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sometimes sex-reassignment surgery— mission accomplished. An insane LGBTQ child conquest, fully backed by far left “caring” Democrats.
Can we know what drives this perversion toward the innocent? Corrupt darkness hates innocence. Its despair can somewhat be relieved in destroying others, providing some gratification against their own abominations. This is deceit in its darkest of moral forms, an easy blank slate for the revolutionary left.
Beneath leftist veneer of constant self-virtue promotion and accusation toward everyone else not agreeing (“haters”), there lies a deepest darkness— a political-cultural movement and worldview directly opposing God’s laws and plans for mankind, from which America’s next generation must be extricated and subsequently sucked toward the vacuum of their own abyss. What we see on vivid display is the result of what happens when we try to be our own god.
The once highly honorable Democratic party has dropped the ball. Think about that when you vote “blue.”
