LAUREN CUMMINGS
Nationwide about one in seven adults has a substance use disorder, but far too many go untreated. On August 16, 2016, our community set out on a journey to develop a new intervention for local individuals living with addiction who were involved in the criminal justice system. The Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court began offering treatment, stability, support, and the promise of recovery to a population that found itself in the vicious cycle of arrest, incarceration, release, and re-arrest.
The high accountability program provides intensive treatment that typically takes participants 18-24 months to complete. Since its inception, the program has grown to provide treatment for 69 individuals, 19 clients have successfully completed the program, and there are currently 25 participants. In some cases, individuals had been in active addiction for decades. Others had untreated mental health disorders and trauma that they had suffered with most of their lives. As one client said, “Drug court provided therapy that helped me deal with trauma and grief. I learned that I can’t change the past, but I can learn from it. Drug court also led me to my faith, and taught me that I can have fun and stay sober without using drugs.”
The program would not be possible without our community’s generous support. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition would like to thank Valley Health System, Casey Family Programs, the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and Clarke County for providing startup funding and ongoing support for the program. The Coalition would also like to recognize our numerous community partners who have provided time, talent, and treasure to our program’s success. Thank you to our dedicated team which includes two circuit court judges, the drug court coordinator, representatives from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices, the local Public Defender, treatment providers from Northwestern Community Services Board, a probation officer from District 11 Probation and Parole, and surveillance officers.
The Adult Drug Court Best Practice Standards recommends that a “skilled and independent evaluator examines the drug court’s adherence to best practices and participant outcomes no less frequently than every five years.” As we celebrate the four-year anniversary of the drug court, we are having an independent evaluation of the program completed. The evaluation, being conducted by Tara Kunkel with Rulo Strategies, will be completed around the end of the year and will offer recommendations so we can continue to refine, improve and grow our program going forward.
In drug courts addiction is not seen as a moral failing, it is viewed as a disease. The program celebrates milestones and applause echoes through the courtroom as participants make progress. The drug court is saving lives, as most of the participants have previously overdosed. Finally, the program is saving families, as many of the participants are reuniting with their children and creating lasting bonds that can help break the cycle of generational addiction. Thank you to our community for its commitment to second chances and for showing compassion to those in their greatest time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.