Our country is facing two significant public health, societal and economic crises: premature deaths from drugs and guns. Per the Centers for Disease Control, accidents are the leading cause of death among adults aged 18-45, with drug overdoses accounting for almost half of these deaths. Per the Kaiser Family Foundation, gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens: a not-so-laudable 2021 milestone for our country.
The emotional, financial, health and other consequences of these unnecessary deaths are incalculable and should motivate all citizens to advocate for change.
Reflecting on these two crises, it is worth considering both the “behaviors” and the “products” contributing to these premature deaths. Although some overdose deaths likely result from careless or recreational use, most experts recognize that addiction is a disease and should be treated as such.
Gun deaths also can be accidental, but on gun violence, especially mass killings, the most common refrain is the perpetrator suffers from “mental illness” — a disease. So, both addiction and mental illness are diseases. However, drug deaths — blame the drug. Gun deaths — blame the shooter.
Now consider the “products” causing so many deaths. The divergence in solutions, interventions, and consequences to our drug overdose vs. gun violence problems could not be more pronounced. Since the emergence of America’s drug crisis, federal and state government, law enforcement, medical professionals, manufacturers, courts, and others have taken tangible measures to reduce overdose deaths. Measures include: drug task forces, limits on prescriptions, extensive public education, over-the-counter Narcan, prescription monitoring programs, drug take-back efforts, safe medication storage (i.e. lock boxes), among others. The goals are to reduce drug availability, impose consequences and save lives. Of particular importance, the purveyors of the “product” (i.e., drugs) have been held accountable. Drug manufacturers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, and individual providers, have been sued successfully, resulting in billions of dollars in settlements and victim funds.
With guns, why not the same approach? Many initiatives deployed to prevent drug overdoses could be designed to reduce gun violence. Possibilities include: biometric sensors on guns, requirements for gun safes, limits on ammunition sales, “red flag” laws similar to the prescription monitoring program, raising the age limit for gun purchases, universal background checks, gun registries, an assault weapons ban (by the way, patients can’t access the strongest medications used in hospitals or outside of controlled settings), and removal of liability protection for the major players in the gun industry-gun manufacturers, distributors, gun sellers, and ammunition manufacturers. Treat them like the pharmaceutical industry and expect results.
Many will argue drugs and guns are different and Second Amendment protections preclude gun safety measures — an argument for a different day. Our country is addressing the drug crisis with multi-pronged strategies. A similar approach to gun violence would be a prescription to save lives.
Mark H. Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
