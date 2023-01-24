ARTHUR BRAGG
I attended and spoke at the Frederick County Planning Commission meeting held on Dec. 7. One of my ongoing concerns is the proposed expansion of extractive mining operations by Carmeuse north of Brucetown Road and the use and planned expansion of the tunnel under Brucetown Road. Daily users are probably not aware that an old tunnel, currently filled with water (as I understand) exists. Carmeuse plans to re-open this tunnel, expand it and direct their huge Caterpillar 100-ton haul trucks (which are too big to travel on the roads) to go under the road to bring product from the north side to the crushing plant.
So, my concern is: What if this tunnel collapses and who pays for the replacement? Here are those that will not: the Virginia Department of Transportation, Frederick County, or Carmeuse. Since it’s controlled by the Virginia Department of Mines and Energy, do they maintain a rainy-day fund for such disasters? And I question how often inspection is being done, if at all, on this current tunnel.
If approval is given for increased northern operations, Carmeuse’s plan is to realign Grace Bible Church Road and it will get paved. Does that paving include the entire road? It should. Residents deserve no less.
Another concern is that with the construction of a new low water bridge on the Old Charlestown Road, VDOT plans to reroute all traffic through Brucetown. The daily increased traffic through the Village of Brucetown of tractor-trailers and West Virginia residents who will cross over a bridge built in 1917 and rated in poor condition is a stupid idea. It should instead be rerouted to Route 7.
In addition, VDOT’s plan to realign Brucetown Road to match up with Hopewell Road is unwarranted. The answer is for Carmeuse to place an entrance/exit from its operation directly onto Route 11 and move the traffic light if needed. Carmeuse’s proffer is to give $1 million towards this realignment against a taxpayer cost of $6 million. My suggestion of a Route 11 entrance would save the taxpayers millions! This suggestion would also take the heavy traffic off the narrow Brucetown Road.
Carmeuse’s basket is full of proffers. Some proffers, when offered, may be good. I cannot see how proffers by Carmeuse will benefit the entire county. It appears such is offered to secure approval! The newly constructed Carmeuse Mountain is visible for many miles, and I suggest it be added to Virginia’s tourist attraction literature. They now talk of a future reduction in size of the mountain, possibly one tier of the ever-growing multiple tiers. What was wrong with starting years ago to reduce this or not creating such an ungodly site? Records indicate that for over 50 years, this quarry operation has been met with opposition. It is still being met with opposition. Beware of promises made and not kept!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.