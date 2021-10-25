Frederick County’s betterment requires Blaine Dunn’s re-election as Red Bud’s County Supervisor in November’s election. We require his financial expertise (He’s a Certified Financial Planner), analytical abilities, overall knowledge, preparation for Frederick County Board of Supervisors (FCBOS) meetings, and ability to articulate forcefully without malice. Dunn’s presence on the FCBOS is the best value for Frederick County citizens to optimize economy, efficiency, and effectiveness for achieving the best public education system, public safety, and fire and rescue possible, while maintaining excellent quality of life through parks and recreation and libraries. Dunn’s goal is to accomplish the above while minimizing property taxes.
While Dunn would agree with Benjamin Franklin’s, “Well done is better than well said,” Dunn’s no wallflower; he’s a communicator. He’s held numerous Town Hall meetings to obtain citizen input and has presented citizen input to multiple hearings with Virginia legislatures.
Blaine Dunn is the antithesis of the smiley-faced supervisor who rubberstamps every county expense presented to the FCBOS with little or no transparency or analysis. The FCBOS already has too many rubber-stamping supervisors who believe the private sector’s purpose is to serve the public sector, instead of vice versa.
While Dunn is an analytical, numbers guy, he also understands that monies spent must advance America’s purpose to preserve the individual liberties described in America’s Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. Therefore, Dunn opposes the diabolical Deep Equity (Critical Race Theory) that unnecessarily divides students instead of uniting them. He also drafted Frederick County’s Second Amendment resolution, which the FCBOS approved to protect Frederick County’s Second Amendment rights.
Dunn has successfully advocated for hiring staff for fire and rescue personnel to reduce response times, and for monetary assistance for volunteer fire stations for fuel and insurance costs. He supported the Millbrook High School Extension to meet over capacity concerns while saving taxpayers $80 million, the James Wood and Indian Hollow renovations, and specific rezoning issues to enhance business growth. He advocated for education budget transparency; for joint meetings with the School Board to work on issues collectively; for accountability on budgeted spending versus actual spending; for categorical funding to implement school maintenance, teacher salaries, and new school bus purchases; and for purchases of sheriff cars and school buses.
Dunn has improved Red Bud through the following actions: worked with EDA (please spell out) to find Food Lion a replacement store, worked to make Frederick Heights Park useable, lobbied the General Assembly successfully to prohibit tractor trailer parking, removed traffic barriers and dumpsters on Morning Glory, kept Greenwood Recycle Center open without taking private land, and supported the broadband initiative on radio towers.
Frederick County is a successful county. We know this because people continue to pour into Frederick County. Blaine Dunn has contributed to this current success, but this success will continue only if there’s sufficient anticipatory planning for future growth and the taxes required to maintain our quality of life, without massive property tax increases. Dunn understands this perfectly and is examining how this can be accomplished. Red Bud and Frederick County need Blain Dunn now more than ever. Dunn isn’t done; he’s only just begun.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
