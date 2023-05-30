BLAINE DUNN
Do you like population growth and crowded roads? Are you concerned about your rising real estate taxes bill caused by population growth? Do you want your children to be safe in our schools and be prepared for the future?
I entered the Senate District 1 race because four major issues affecting our area can only be solved at the state level. The issues are 1) population growth, 2) congested roads, 3) education, and 4) election day voting.
Growth. This region is the fastest-growing county in Virginia. Real estate taxes for new houses pay the daily operational cost of the counties but not the capital costs for schools, fire stations, and roads. Each new house costs each taxpayer about $27,000. Who pays? You, the taxpayer, unless the law is changed to have the new homeowner pay the additional costs they bring to the region.
Solution: We can draft legislation to address the growth by having the costs borne by those moving into the area. Existing residents would not have to subsidize that growth.
Roads. The VDOT Smart Scale program provides money to fix road problems. However, the money to fix the problem arrives 4-5 years after the problem is determined. By that time, the problem has significantly grown and the money does not address the new, larger problem.
Solution: Have VDOT determine the amount of money to fix the problem when the money arrives and not the problem when initially discussed. This is a problem that can only be fixed at the state level. Have VDOT prepare for the change we know is coming, rather than scramble to fix the problem after it’s already happened.
Education. Parents need to have a say in their children’s education including courses and values. Students need to learn basic core subjects, U.S. history and the Constitution. More than one teacher or staff has said that the system is broken. Certain regulatory requirements need to be modified so teachers can teach students to think critically — not just pass a test.
Solution: School choice would allow the money for education to follow the student. If that occurs, educators at all levels will improve their offerings to keep the money for their institution. Competition will benefit all students.
Election Day – not an Election Season.
All citizens should have the same information about all candidates on the same day in order to vote for the candidate of their choice. Absentee balloting can be used for those who have a legitimate reason they cannot vote on election day as successfully done in the past. Ensure voter integrity and fair elections by requiring voter ID be the same standard as required for a U.S. passport. End mail in voting and same day voter registration.
I am pro-life, opposed infringements on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th amendments, favor reducing debt, and ending illegal immigration. More information at www.blainedunn.com or on Facebook at Blaine Dunn for VA.
Please vote for me at the Republican primary on June 20 to solve these problems.
