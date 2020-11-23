CHAD DANSIE
COVID-19 is taking off here now. Early on I realized that the number of hospitalized patients in our community is the best indicator of how much disease activity is in our area. During August and September, there were 5 to 10, in the last few weeks it’s suddenly exploded to the highest yet at almost 70. Think of this number like the tip of the iceberg — this is our biggest iceberg yet. Because it takes a person on average 5 days to develop symptoms after exposure and 5 days to then progress enough to be hospitalized, this number reflects activity from several weeks ago.
As we’ve been out and about more the last month or two packing back into restaurants and stores, having large family gatherings, wedding showers, sporting events where a lot of people are together for extended periods of time, many not wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, we’re spreading COVID widely in our community again. So far our schools have been finding a good balance of online and in-person attendance but as our community cases continue up, that may not last.
As Dr. Jeff Feit stated in his recent letter, the end zone is in sight. I worry though that we’re starting to scramble out of the pocket, our pass protection is breaking down. I wear a mask to protect you from me so that if I’m in those days where I’m asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic I don’t share it with you — that’s the primary reason for them. We need to flatten the curve again until we’ve had time to vaccinate widely. Keep patronizing restaurants with ordering take out. Keep shopping but be careful about masking and distancing. Hold the family events online and plan for next year’s holidays when we can hopefully be together again. Take care of your neighbors and friends. Call your senators and representatives and tell them its time for more economic stimulus so our businesses can make it through the next months. During this season of giving, let’s give care and respect to each other. Let’s make sure that 70 more people don’t spend this holiday season in the hospital instead of home with loved ones.
Chad Dansie, M.D., is a resident of Frederick County.
(3) comments
[thumbup]
It seems to be a repeat of the 1918 flu pandemic, a story that should have been shared at the onset of the pandemic. Few know this history, and everyone should. The histrionics of people declaring violations of rights are clearly ignorant of the precedents for quarantine and isolation that worked then and would have worked with this. had the rational educated been permitted to lead.
"had the rational educated been permitted to lead."... so true Spock, so true.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.