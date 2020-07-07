LARRY LAMAR YATES
No one can or should erase Jubal Early from Winchester’s history. Jubal Early led the Rebel forces in the Third Battle of Winchester, still well marked. Dead from the battle rest in two large cemeteries. No one proposes disturbing those actual historical sites. Of course, the embarrassed Winchester power structure might erase him, just as they erased James Murray Mason and Harry Byrd Sr. But I oppose it.
But in 1864, Jubal Early Drive’s present location was irrelevant countryside, far beyond Winchester’s limits. “Erasing vs. commemorating history” is not relevant in this case. So does Early personally deserve singling out for a road name in a place he had no connection to?
For the first 46 years of his life, Early was an unremarkable Lynchburg area lawyer.
When secession was proposed to protect Southern slavery wealth, Early hesitated. But then he joined other white men of his class and became an officer. He served competently, ending the war as a high-ranking general.
However, his final 29 years of life meant a great deal more to Virginia and to our nation than his four years as a warrior in a doomed cause.
Historian Gary Gallagher wrote, “Early understood almost immediately after Appomattox that there would be a struggle to control the public memory of the war, worked hard to help shape that memory, and ultimately enjoyed more success than he probably imagined possible.” His life’s main work was the postwar development of pro-Rebel propaganda.
Early’s main focus was on image-building for Robert Lee. Early only really began this process after Lee died in 1870. He knew that Lee would not have welcomed the adulation, the colossal statues, and the revival of war sentiment. Early also knew that the marketing of a saintly Lee image, almost that of a comic book superhero, was just what the white South yearned for to alleviate its shame and sorrow.
Early himself was the opposite of the Lee image he shaped and sold. Early spurned church and marriage, drank heavily, had bitter personal feuds with other Rebel generals, and fathered children out of wedlock. His main income came from donning his old uniform to be spokesperson for the corrupt Louisiana Lottery, helping to cheat ordinary Southerners. Early never stopped hating the other Americans who had fought to keep the nation united, or the Black Southerners who fought for their freedom. But like all the best marketers, he knew what he needed to say to sell his message.
Critical to this marketing was lying about slavery. In 1861, no one doubted the Rebels’ main goal was preventing any U.S. government interference with Southern slavery. This was clearly stated in numerous documents and speeches. But Early and other Lost Cause propagandists pretended, after the war, that slavery had not been the heart of their cause.
Early was a con man and a hypocrite. Thanks to him and his Lost Cause colleagues, the white South largely evaded the facts of defeat and of slavery, and justified decades more of systematic racism. To affirm Jubal Early as a hero, or even a worthy person, is to join him in undermining and hating the United States of America.
Larry Lamar Yates is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Interesting commentary on Jubal Early. It is seldom that I agree with Mr. Yeats, but we do need to be grateful for Mr. Early's incompetence. His lack of control of his troops looting cost him the battle of Ceder Creek, and his incompetence at Gettysburg in not seizing the high ground called Cemetery Ridge when he took the town of Gettysburg, In the movie it is said that he wanted to rest his troops, and that they would take it in the morning. That laziness cost his side dearly in the developing battle. But then wars always have their incompetents. I agree with Mr. Yeats, Jubal Early deserves a footnote in history, nothing more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.