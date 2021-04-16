MARK FAIRBANKS
Well, finally April 15th is behind us and we have paid our dues. Seven days later comes another date that does not have quite the same amount of fear as April 15th but is also extremely important: April 22. This is “Earth Day,” which should instill some degree of concern and perhaps fear. It is a day we all should decide if we have been good stewards of our planet, as the Bible demands of us. What do you think the answer will be? It has to be a resounding NO!
Our climate is on a collision course. Any small increase in temperature of our oceans dramatically increases extreme changes in our weather. The results have been droughts and wildfires in California, freezing disasters in Texas, more severe hurricanes and tornadoes in the Gulf Coast area. If nothing is done to change this, scientists have calculated that at the end of this century our oceans will be 9°F hotter! The future looks really bleak.
However, we can prevent this tragedy. It will take a worldwide effort, but it can be done, starting with the United States leading, especially since the USA is one of the biggest polluters. We have to greatly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide, methane and other gases that form a canopy over our atmosphere which keeps the heat inside — the greenhouse effect. This can be done by passing laws in Congress that will greatly lower these emissions of greenhouse gases.
One of the most effective ways to reach this goal is to put a fee on carbon, with the money collected being returned to every American household. The fee would increase each year using the market forces to make fossil fuels less desirable and encouraging the use of renewable energy. There is currently an act in the House of Representatives, HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that nicely addresses this goal. A similar act was recently introduced in the Senate by Senator Dick Durbin, America’s Clean Future Fund Act. We all should request that our representatives (Jennifer Wexton for those in District 10) and senators (Mark Warner and Tim Kaine) to strongly endorse these acts. The Winchester chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby has, and will continue to, request their endorsements also.
An Associated Press article in The Star recently noted that “More than 300 businesses and investors, including such giants as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.”
Strong action must be taken to save our planet and for us to become good stewards of the earth.
Mark Fairbanks is a resident of Frederick County and the leader of Citizens Climate Lobby-Winchester.
