I have had quite a few conversations with children about their anxiety related to COVID-19. These are not conversations like, “What if I never see my friends or teachers again?” These conversations sound more like, “What if grandma or grandpa dies from the virus and I have no place to go?” You see, many children that I work with have been removed from their biological parent’s care due to being sexually abused and placed into the care of their grandparents. Many of whom we know are in the vulnerable population for contracting and becoming gravely ill from COVID-19.
Statistics tell us that about 30% of child sexual abuse survivors were abused by a family member. In fact, there are higher rates of sexual abuse among children than there are adults. As a mental health provider, it can be difficult to find the balance between how much truth should be told about the pandemic and how much comfort I can provide the child. Here are some ways that I have found help to ease a child’s anxiety about a loved one dying from COVID-19:
1) Let children know they are being protected – We need to remind children that it is not in their power to fix the virus but that there are lot of people who are protecting us. Empower them to be a helper in this by practicing good hygiene skills and social distancing.
2) Model a calm response – Children will feed off their caregiver’s responses. If the caregiver is overtly anxious, the child will be too. Exhibit a calming presence for the child, reminding them they are protected. Modeling safety practices also can help the child feel calmer.
3) Validate feelings – There is no right way to feel about this type of situation because we have never been in one before. So help the child by validating that whatever they are feeling about the situation is okay. Allow them to come to you for any thoughts, feelings, or questions about the pandemic.
4) Practice coping skills – This is a great time to help children learn about emotional regulation. There are plenty of resources on internet that can help teach children skills to cope with their feelings. Caregivers should engage in these experiences with the child to help create secure attachments.
5) Limit information exposure – Limit the amount of news and media sources they are viewing about the virus. Information overload through media outlets can increase anxiety over the situation. Limiting exposure can help children feel less anxious.
Many people have had to shift their lives in response to this pandemic. Children are more observant than we think and are comprehending more than we know. While children may not always verbalize their anxiety, it may come out in the form of behavioral problems. As caregivers, we are doing the best service for our children by being a support for them during this difficult time and taking care of ourselves as well. Following these simple guidelines can help everyone feel safe and empowered in this unsettled time.
