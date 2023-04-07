I write about Resurrection Day (Easter) because few others do. Remember when ordained pastors wrote daily Easter commentaries for The Winchester Star during Holy Week?
Resurrection Day is the most important day in Christianity, which exists to spread the Gospel (the “Good News” of Jesus’ Resurrection). Easter is our day of hope for all who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Remember when America was a Christian nation, a nation whose Christian theological understanding may have resembled Nebraska’s Platte River, an inch deep and mile wide; but when most Christians understood St. Paul in Ephesians 2: 1-10, “As for you, you were dead in your … sins, in which you (lived) when you followed the (world’s) ways and of (Satan), the spirit who is now at work in (the) disobedient. (We) also lived among them …, gratifying the cravings of our sinful nature and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature objects of wrath. But because of His great love for us, (merciful) God made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions — it is by grace you have been saved. And God raised us up … and seated us with Him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, (so) in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of His grace, expressed in His kindness to us in Christ Jesus. For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this not for yourselves, (it’s) the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus (for) good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do,” and Jesus said to those whom God hadn’t blessed, “Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life” (Matthew 25:45).
Most Americans also understood that possessing liberty doesn’t mean living unconstrained, but living freely within God’s — the Creator’s — boundaries for His creation, in accordance with Biblical Judeo-Christian principles. But too many Americans now ignore God’s directions. They paraphrase 17th Century philosopher Rene Descartes’ “I think, therefore I know,” which has led to Americans’ idolatry of sex and gender that’s destroying God’s creation and our Nation. God uses the Holy Spirit and the Bible to guide us, but some people won’t acknowledge God, while others say, “Yes, God said, but we know better.” Ultimately, this spells disaster.
For believers, Resurrection Day reminds us that our faith in Jesus Christ will be rewarded eternally in Heaven. Meanwhile, we experience a satisfying life as earthly pilgrims who’re pursuing God and His righteousness. We know of Jesus’ Resurrection because overwhelming historical evidence proves that He was crucified, died, and buried; that He rose from the dead on the third day; that He returned to earth and met with numerous followers for 40 days before ascending to Heaven. This evidence strengthens our faith that we’ll go to Heaven.
By trusting and obeying Jesus Christ, we save our soul, and God willing, our Nation.
Happy Easter!
