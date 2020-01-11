Economic development, or costly errors?
ROBINA RICH BOUFFAULT
Since the 2017 arrival of the new EDA Director, we’ve heard promises of renewed development in the heart of Winchester’s historic district, with projects which will increase tax revenues, bring more jobs, and re-vitalize the area.
The Towers — Since 2016, the city’s EDA/IDA has spent more than $1.5 million on the “Towers,” including demolition. After failed earlier attempts, it is currently under option to Lynx Ventures, along with adjoining Glaize properties. Last October, Lynx obtained from the city tax incentives of up to $3.1 million, should they successfully develop the overall site. That option has apparently yet to be finalized, and the site is currently being used by the city to store construction materials.
EPicc Lofts — Since 2017, a total of more than $1.9 million has been spent on acquiring and demolishing seven different properties on the corner of East Piccadilly/North Kent streets. After an initial MOU in 2018, in May 2019 the property was theoretically “sold” to realtor Providence Capital (R. Seidel) for a net amount of $712,000 — should he be successful in developing the site. He indicated that he “hoped to have it ready for occupancy by Fall 2020”.
The contracted “Feasibility Period” was 180 days from June 25th, ending Dec. 25, 2019, but there was a second 180-day “Permitting Period,” allowing more time for permits and “to secure financing for the project on terms acceptable to Providence Capital.” The EPicc empty lot currently sits there, with no visible engineering or construction activity of any type going on thus far – while Seidel, as of last month, is now suddenly targeting the empty ZeroPak warehouses for potential development.
The Creamery — In April 2018, the EDA/city purchased the then-privately-owned Creamery building for $1,625,000 to be used for city administrative offices, thus becoming tax-exempt. The City Manager recently announced that the renovations, estimated at the time to be $900,000-plus (in “leftover revenue bonds”), was now going to be more than $3 million. The overall cost to the taxpayers is more than $4.6 million, with the loss of any tax revenue at all.
EDA audits — The last independent audit of the EDA done is for FY16 — more than three years ago. In spite of repeated FOIAs to obtain the FY17 and FY18 audits (we are currently in FY20), the only response received to-date is: “The auditor has had to delay the completion of the EDA audit from November to early January due to additional projects they are working on. Therefore, we do not have any records to provide at this time” (Amy Simmons). I have yet to receive them.
Gosh, I thought those audits were a legal annual requirement.
Summary — It’s been more than three years, and we are in fact worse off than before. Costs equal $11-plus million spent/promised. Increased tax revenues equal ZERO. Projects under construction equal ZERO. This does not include the annual cost of EDA office and staff.
And it’s your money.
Robina Rich Bouffault, a Winchester property-owner, is a resident of Boyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.