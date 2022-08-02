Well, we have finally become officially mired under “stagflation.” Our economy is shrinking while the cancer-like inflation roars on, ruining living standards, undermining investment, and “hollowing out” the recovery from COVID.
This is specifically and only the result of the incompetence and befuddlement of our bungling president; the ineptitude and ignorance of his staff and advisors — very few of whom have “real world” experience; the catastrophic impact of their failed and flawed fiscal and monetary policies; and the determination of liberal extremists in Congress to wallow in never-ending spending for wasteful welfare programs — usually hiding under other names. Indeed, this administration takes the lead for hypocrisy, constantly naming highly inflationary legislation for opposite aims.
Tragically but typically, the worst part of the return of stagflation is how hard and shamefully Biden et al. have been trying to mislead the public about the economic descent they have precipitated. I am reminded of the “bob and weave Allie Shuffle” and “rope-a-dope” tactics used by a prominent boxer a few decades ago. The single focus of their efforts has been on deception of the public. Biden at work, just as in his many other failures, such as the border crisis, Afghanistan, baby food, ad nauseam. Always denying the existence of problems/always blaming others for those they themselves have caused. Fairy tales as gospel, which no one outside the White House gives any credence to Biden’s duplicitous “government of delusion and denial.”
The only bright part of this dismal setting is that we are getting closer and closer to the fall elections. Most people I know are disgusted with how they have been “duped by the Democrats” and are eager to commence the process of putting this disgraceful, worst ever government of the once proud United States into the rear-view mirror.
Louis Knapp is a resident of Frederick County.
