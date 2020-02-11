On Feb. 6, the editor of this page posed the question, “Civility, where have you gone?” One can only surmise it exited the same door as the editor’s integrity. One might argue that if the editor believes the depth of our nation’s divide is Donald Trump’s refusal to shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand, and, in response, Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech, he/she is living a very sheltered life, indeed. But after reading the letters to the editor he/she chose to print that day, the conclusion might be drawn that minimizing Trump’s transgressions while maximizing Pelosi’s action was the editor’s true motive.
In one of the letters, the author, who apparently knows nothing of Donald Trump, wrote Pelosi’s action was “...the single most stupid, boorish and immature act of a national figure that I have ever seen or heard of.” The author added Pelosi is “a peevish brat” that “needs mental health counseling.” The other letter intimated that it is Pelosi, not Trump, who “...treats her fellow man with disrespect, contempt and unparalleled rudeness” with her “childish acts of disrespect towards our country, our constitution and our sitting president.” So much for civility.
Certainly the editor is not responsible for what one of his/her readers writes, but he/she is the one who decides which of the readers’ opinions are printed. The ones quoted above were deemed acceptable. One I submitted, which would have added balance, was deemed unacceptable. The Open Forum I submitted was another of my adaptations readers of The Star have come to love or hate, depending on one’s political bent. This one adapted The Temptations’ haunting ballad, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Here’s a bit of it:
“It was the 8th of November. That day I’ll always remember. Yes, I will. ‘Cause that was the day of Donald’s rise. I never did understand him. Never heard nothin’ but bad things about him. So, Mama, I’m dependin’ on you to tell me the truth.
Mama just hung her head and said, Son, Donald is a rollin’ stone. He crushes truth like a dog crushes bone. So all his lies ain’t nothin’ but sweet marrow to him.”
Certainly the argument could be made that I’m no Paul Simon or Carole King, but in my amateurish way I do expose a truth about Donald Trump. The two letters cited aren’t George Will, either, but the editor chose to print them. Might not his/her choice of what to print be motivated by the same prejudice that assigned a false equivalency to Donald Trump’s and Nancy Pelosi’s behavior?
