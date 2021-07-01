Recent issues of the Star highlight how its editorial page is the political right's print version of Fox News' "The Five." The two media outlets would have consumers of their products believe they are open to views being expressed from both the left and right. But in truth, their practices heavily stack the odds in favor of the right's views gaining greater weight and exposure.
"The Five" has five co-hosts, four conservative, one liberal (suspiciously, or perhaps not so suspiciously, always a person of color). Viewers might note that when the conservatives talk (80%), they are rarely interrupted as they express their opinions. But no sooner does the liberal begin to speak (20%), than he/she is rudely interrupted by the conservatives' over-talking.
The Star, if possible, is even worse. Unlike "The Five," the paper does not even "hire" a "token" professional liberal opinion columnist to offer balance to the endless conservative propaganda emanating from Patrick Buchanan, Marc Thiessen, Cal Thomas, George Will, etc...etc. That role is left to "locals" willing to suffer the abuse thrown at them for expressing opinions the Star's corporate ownership obviously prefers not to have expressed, and thus doesn't pay for.
Which brings us to the recent "bishops" dust-up — Should Catholic Joe Biden receive communion if his political position supports a woman's right to choose an abortion?
"Local" Teri Merrill bravely tackled the issue for the left. The Star "paid" nationally syndicated conservative columnist Patrick Buchanan to offer the right's position (June 21 — Will bishops deny Biden communion?). Considering the explosiveness of the issue, Merrill is to be commended for her op-ed, especially after seeing the ensuing uncalled for personal attack she received from former Star editor, Adrian O'Connor.
Reading Mr. O'Connor's reprimand of Mrs. Merrill, one was shocked he would take his former colleague to the woodshed, condescendingly suggesting that she should stick to the field in which she isn't out of her element — gardening. Merrill, questioning O'Connor's all-knowing, all-seeing Catholic bishops, raised the hackles on the back of his neck, causing him to dust off his biting editorial pen to put Merrill "in her place." (Where she will find herself in the company of former Representative Barbara Comstock, put there by O'Connor for her lack of "principle.")
A reading of Patrick Buchanan's op-ed and Adrian O'Connor's Forum confirms a singleness of purpose. The double-team left Teri Merrill at a distinct disadvantage. What a shame the Star is unwilling to offer a more level playing field. Merrill would have appreciated an assist from a professional liberal columnist such as Eugene Robinson.
But "rira bien qui rira le dernier." (laughs best who laughs last) The bishops have abandoned their ill-conceived plan to "encourage" Catholic President Biden to render the American presidency subservient to Catholic orthodoxy. Teri Merrill's Open Forum, "Bishops shouldn't single out individuals or bring politics into religion" reflected the ultimate decision of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Indeed, "Gardener" Merrill's "tilling of the soil and seed planting" produced a harvest of common sense compromise.
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester.
