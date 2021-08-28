Over the last few years, Winchester Public Schools has added several programs that seem to have provided additional opportunities to students, such as the Dual Language Immersion Program and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center. Our schools, however, still have much room for improvement.
While running for Council, I have been made aware of how difficult it is for many our local businesses to recruit employees from outside the area because potential employees are concerned with the quality of education in Winchester.
According to WPS's own numbers, our schools are below the state average in both math and critical reading/writing SATs. In May of 2020, it was reported that about half of Handley teachers felt unsafe, and the absenteeism and drop-out rates had reached levels threatening the accreditation of John Handley High School.
While the Innovation Center is a good first step, much more must still be done. We must be proactive in getting students more multi-year mentorship-apprenticeships with local and regional employers. Partnership opportunities exist with places like Amazon, Rubbermaid, local builders, banks, UPS, small businesses, and Winchester Medical Center.
Take for example, the German education system. For years, Germany has used apprenticeship programs as alternatives or in combination to colleges. They have countless success stories — including the current CEO of Deutsche Bank. College is the right course for many students — but not every student. There are equally worthwhile pursuits that require training but not a four-year degree. The job of our local education system should be to prepare our students for whichever path they choose.
Apprentice programs can be public-private partnerships that train students in their area of interest for jobs upon graduation — with the employer covering the bulk of the cost.
As a Navy vet, I can personally attest to the efficacy of apprenticeship training. The military trains high school graduates and even drop-outs to perform complicated and technical jobs without attending college. The military trains these young men and women to become air traffic controllers, carpenters, nuclear power plant technicians, and so much more. Those who receive this form of apprenticeship training benefit with well-paying careers as civilians.
As a second generation Hispanic whose first language is not English, my family never expected equality of results. They expected my best effort and equality of opportunity. When I didn’t do well they met with the teacher and addressed the issue. WPS needs to provide all students an equal opportunity to learn at or above grade level while holding administrators and teachers accountable. We must be creative in providing additional learning opportunities to excel.
As a father of two, of course I want my children to do well in school — but I also expect their academic accomplishments to be earned. WPS needs to avoid the temptation to succumb to group think, and instead use creativity to provide more opportunities to learn and excel while maintaining the integrity of the curriculum. We owe that to our students and their future.
Jorge V. Gonzalez is the Republican candidate for Winchester City Council's First Ward seat in the Nov. 2 election.
Candidate for Winchester City Council Ward One
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.