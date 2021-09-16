It is very disappointing to see the decline in education outcomes in Virginia documented by falling test scores. Sadly, this could have been avoided and can be reversed. Here are my suggestions.
Critical Race Theory Denial must end. On Aug. 5 Democrat Paul Siker’s letter to the Loudoun Times-Mirror made this delusional statement,
I have spoken with multiple LCPS teachers, all of whom support what Superintendent Scott Zeigler and the Loudoun County School Board have stated repeatedly: there is no alternative academic framework focused on promoting revisionist history or reverse racism, or Marxism, or Communism being taught in our schools."
Seriously?
I agree with this statement from PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory). stoplcpscrt.com website: “There is absolutely NO training, education, lessons, discussions, meetings, “groups”, etc., happening in LCPS that is NOT 100% centered around race, racism, “dismantling white supremacy”. This website has done the digging and shows the receipts for CRT curriculum paid by Loudoun Schools, they show the actual correspondence referencing how to teach CRT and much more.
Siker may be talking to teachers, but not the ones I’m talking with. My teacher friends are so fed up with being force-fed the CRT racist garbage that they are quitting in droves. Now classes are being filled with long term subs and teachers who don't have a professional teaching license.
After Democrats' allies, the teachers’ unions, successfully fought against reopening schools, we should be laser focused on catching up on the basic necessities of learning. The forced equity advocates are seeking to replace academics with indoctrination, and the timing couldn’t be worse.
I have seen Delegate LaRock’s outline of priorities focusing on keeping schools open and getting back to basics to achieve “Excellence in Education.”
Dave LaRock’s leadership is what we need.
Matt Leeds is a resident of Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.