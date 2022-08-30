A quality public education is a critical component of a thriving community. I believe we have an obligation as a community to educate all — these are our future business owners, community leaders, and engaged citizens. The quality of education available in Winchester Public Schools (WPS), Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC), and our own Shenandoah University (SU) is something that differentiates us from other communities. A talented and dedicated family of educators provides our students an education that enables them to become productive members of our community. Our commitment to their future requires investment in teachers, administrators, support staff and school facilities and infrastructure.
It also demands long-range strategic planning, close collaboration between and among governmental and private stakeholders, public transparency, and most importantly, meaningful community engagement. This requires strong and experienced community leadership.
The educational focus in our community has shifted notably over the past few decades towards career preparation and workforce development. A strong and flexible workforce is critical — without it our local economy could stagnate or, worse, shrink in capacity, a catastrophic outcome. I have been a consistent, early, and strong proponent of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in our public schools. During my eight-year tenure on the WPS School Board, I was a vocal advocate for the Innovation Center, an exciting new resource providing Handley students and area adults seeking retraining with the skills needed in many sectors of our dynamic and evolving regional employment.
I recently had the opportunity to tour the LRCC campus. I am always impressed with the career pathways available for medical and dental professionals and with an innovative construction and building services program that uses heavy construction equipment simulators to train students for the real-life demands of their job. As a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a product of the Virginia community college system, I am thrilled to see the commitment of LRCC and SU to our military veteran community members, through supportive and focused programs that build on the solid education they received while honorably serving our country. Additional programs designed to support first generation college students, persons with disabilities, and those requiring financial assistance demonstrates a true dedication to ensuring all students equitable access to a quality education and a secure future.
During my three decades in public service and as a former leader of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and the Economic Development Commission, I have worked diligently to promote our local businesses that create employment opportunities and are the drivers of our economic strength. We must continue to establish robust partnerships between regional employers and local educational institutions to support our workforce and sustain and grow our community’s economy.
Winchester is fortunate to be home to a culturally, economically and socially diverse citizenry that is the heart of our vibrant and dynamic community. We must work together to continue to enhance our quality public education system, improving everyone’s quality of life. And really, that’s what it’s about.
Richard Bell is a Winchester city councilor for the First Ward.
