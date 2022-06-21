MARK MERRILL
Over the past month, the likely effectiveness of GOP-endorsed proposals to curb gun violence have been shredded by gun-related tragedies, including the “shredding” of 19 innocent children and two teachers by the heinous massacre in Uvalde involving an AR-15 style assault weapon. (Horribly, medical examiners required DNA samples to ensure identification). The GOP, despite continued massacres involving innocent persons, continues to put gun owners’ rights over the rights of children, churchgoers, college students, movie lovers, patients and health professionals, shoppers and more. (Sandy Hook/Uvalde, Sutherland Springs/Emanuel African Methodist, Columbine, Texas Tech, Aurora, St. Francis, etc.). There is no strength in GOP proposals to reduce gun violence and mass murders. Consider these proposals:
1. Hardening schools: Robb Elementary in Uvalde implemented school protections. The investigation has confirmed the alleged “open door” used by the assassin had been closed by a teacher, but the lock failed to function.
2. Provide resource officers or security guards: Robb Elementary had such an officer, but unfortunately, he was not exactly where the gunman appeared. Clearly, one officer was not enough, and one can anticipate assigned officers taking lunch breaks, making rounds, etc., precluding comprehensive coverage. Tops grocery store in Buffalo, the site of a racist mass murder, had on site a security officer who attempted to stop the intruder but was overwhelmed by the assailant’s weapons and protective gear.
3. “The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” GOP refrain melts like ice on a Texas summer day in light of the facts. Nineteen law enforcement officers (a.k.a. “good guys”) with guns stood outside or within Robb Elementary for approximately an hour while the shooter continued his murders. At Tops, Officer Aaron Salter Jr., a trained, armed former police officer, was unable to prevent the attack. Maybe the GOP will now advocate “multiple good guys with assault weapons, protective gear, and battle shields can stop a bad guy with a gun!”
4. Mental health care is the cause of such crimes. Clearly, any person who commits such craven acts of violence likely suffers some form of mental illness. At the same time, other developed western nations have widespread mental health challenges — the difference here is access to weapons of war.
An overwhelming majority of Americans support increased gun safety legislation, including many gun owners and law enforcement professionals (see John Gavitt’s June 6 letter). Such support includes legislation addressing assault weapons ban, limits on high-capacity magazines, universal background checks, red flag laws, and gun registration.
These initiatives should be advanced along with school safety enhancements and increased funding for mental health. And should we also “harden” churches, movie theaters, playgrounds, grocery stores, medical centers, and anywhere people gather … where is life and liberty in such a prison environment?
Tobacco and pharmaceutical companies had to fund initiatives due to their products’ adverse health impacts — so should the gun industry. School safety investments should be funded by a tax on guns and ammunition, so gun owners can put their money where their mouths are.
Mark H. Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Mr. Merrill, you being a retired CEO of Valley Health Systems should be more focused on Mental health vs. gun regulations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.