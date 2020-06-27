ROBINA RICH BOUFFAULT
Editor’s note: This letter was sent to City Council.
I have been reading in The Winchester Star about the petition concerning the possible renaming of Jubal Early Drive. Beware of opening Pandora’s Box. Renaming streets or moving statues which form an integral part of Winchester’s history, in an attempt to revise that history — good or bad — based simply upon the ideology of any given group of people in an attempt to placate them, could easily result in a strong, opposite reaction by other groups of people with different ideologies.The ongoing pandemic restrictions, along with the ongoing protests — not always peaceful — initiated by BLM, have combined to exacerbate the public’s negative outlooks and reactions in various ways. People are angry, angrier than I have ever seen them — and trying to placate some of them will not help. I would like to quote here one of the comments concerning the renaming, made by “ShawFamily” in yesterday’s Star:
“From a presentation given to Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society in 2016 entitled “The Streets of Winchester” by Tim Youmans: There were 387 Current Named Streets/Alleys (some unbuilt or unpaved). All Winchester city streets were named and catalogued. The categories of naming streets were: Native American, Valley Settler, French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, Civil War, Local Family, Local Business, Developer, Geography, Nature, External Place. Important to note: 112 named for local developer/family members; 69 named for natural things; 56 named for Civil War persons/places; 39 named for persons/places in England; 50+ streets for which name origin is uncertain. Nothing found in this presentation indicated that any Winchester streets had been renamed due to any type of political objection or racial overtones. The current objection [online petition]... should be tabled for a year until the current rioting and protests end. Otherwise, a dangerous precedence will be set in a historical city.”
I agree with that comment. Setting any kind of precedent during these unsettled times would be the worst thing City Council could do. It would have only negative consequences. Please table the petition indefinitely. Thank you for your consideration of my request.
Robina Rich Bouffault is a resident of Boyce.
You have made a very emotional argument here and moreover cited a cherry-picked response to a different article that includes a statement that simply isn't actually true with regard to whether or not the street was renamed for Jubal Early.
The following are excerpts from the City Council Action Memo prepared by Tim Youmans to support the 23 June Work Session:
"The roadway that currently bears the name Jubal Early Drive (both E. Jubal Early and W. Jubal Early) was originally identified as ‘Southern Loop’ in old VDOT/VDH plans and the City’s Comprehensive Plan."
"Phase 1 was built in conjunction with Apple Blossom Mall in the early 1980s and was named Apple Blossom Drive"
"Phase 2 of Apple Blossom Drive (currently named E. Jubal Early and W. Jubal Early Dr) was extended west over the CSX RR to Valley Ave in the early 1990s. Before the 1992 dedication ceremony on the bridge over the RR, the road was quickly renamed Jubal Early Drive by Council Resolution on February 12, 1991. "
Source: https://winchesterva.civicweb.net/document/16353/A%20DISCUSSION%20OF%20A%20RESOLUTION%20TO%20RENAME%20E.%20JUBAL.pdf?handle=D702B565465A46DA9E7EAF23834E3308
"We don’t need the wealthy setting the rules, we need to listen to the people and they are making their voices heard louder than ever before" Joseph Stalin would be proud of you.
Wait, what!!??
And vlad and our comrade in chief are proud of you!
People are fed up with the old guard, like the author of this letter. Times have changed, the glorification of traitors not in line with our values as a society and it is time to make the changes. Not to kick them down the road, not to wait a year, but to listen and respond. It’s time for the old, such as Robina Rich Bouffault to retire and step to the side. We don’t need the wealthy setting the rules, we need to listen to the people and they are making their voices heard louder than ever before.
"Times have changed..." Classic Leftist hubris. The only thing that changes is technology. People are hardwired (science, right?) to behave as they have for thousands of years and societies rise and fall as they always have. Maybe it is our time, but to believe that you and your kind are "superior" just because you have a smart phone and can fly in a plane is the height of superficial thinking.
BTW, "we need to listen to the people", aka the mob, is true democracy and it's great when those people want what you want... until they see you as a problem. History... we are doomed to repeat it because we continue to make the same mistakes, thinking we are "superior" to those who came before us...
You mean that people don't change?
Doc, times HAVE changed...and you've been left behind. I know it is painful to realize that you are a relic, but, hey, you choose what you are..
We feel this is one of the most sensible and fair comments that have been submitted since the unrest and demand for change started with the horrible conduct of an individual in Minneapolis. Decisions should not (but often do) be made with raw emotion. It is something we humans can all be quality of in going through life. Hopefully, this will all soon be over and fair judgments be made.
Ditto to what Chris said! Those unwilling to make the necessary changes can Step aside or be replaced by voters. *see barbara comstock for clarification
How about you move to CHOP a build yourself a better country. If that works out, come back and sell us on your success.
