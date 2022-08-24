With a background in education, Emily Rose DeAngelis will work to make living, going to school and working in Ward 2 the best it can be now and for future generations.
Emily lives a well-balanced life. She coaches sports and pursues higher education while teaching full time. Her priority has been to meet everyone in Ward 2 to understand the needs and wants of every resident. She’s done her homework and has reviewed past City Council tapes to learn process/procedure and the decisions that have impacted our city. Emily has talked to representatives from all areas of the city, on all sides of the political spectrum.
Prepared and up-to-date, Emily will hit the ground running full of refreshing enthusiasm and understanding that will match the experience of other candidates. She has dedicated herself to making a difference in her community by actions, knowing the residents and going door to door, as well as volunteering at community events such as Family Day and the North Side Summer Kick-off. Visit a little library in the city and see how Emily puts words into action to benefit residents. Ask for her help on an issue because she will be available to you and work for solutions.
Emily approaches challenges not to force change but to build toward the next level of growth. She will go beyond the same representation that has led the Ward for the past 16 years. Emily will bring a fresh voice, be ready to listen, respect and work for you.
If elected, you will not be complaining about never seeing or hearing from your City Council representative. You will be engaged at your level of comfort knowing work is being done to make Ward 2 move forward instead of seeing little to no improvements and advancement compared to the other wards.
Elect Emily because she will represent you. In return for your vote, Winchester will get a representative that will advocate for you.
Katie Vik is a resident of Winchester.
