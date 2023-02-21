JOHN LUNDBERG
I served for 30 years on active duty with the U.S. Army. In the many military schools I attended, I learned over and over again that the single, most important factor of battlefield success is leadership.
Leadership makes the most difference between winning and losing. It is not quality training, not quality equipment, not even quality soldiers — although these factors are very important — but leadership. It’s about putting the best person you can find in charge, an individual who possesses three qualities in great abundance. These three qualities are:
1. Intelligence
2. Assertiveness
3. Motivation based on a solid set of values
Many people in this world are bright but not very assertive. Some are bright and assertive but not motivated by a solid set of values. Only a handful of people possess all three attributes in great abundance.
James Bergida, who is running for the Virginia Senate, is one of that handful. He is exceedingly bright. He is exceedingly assertive. He is certainly motivated by a solid set of values. I am overwhelmingly supporting him to be the next Virginia state senator from the 1st District because he is far better than the others in this race.
I know James well. I have worked very closely with him on several projects in recent years. I’ve liked his ability to get things done — primarily by getting along with, and working closely with, a wide variety of people — from single moms to military veterans to faith communities of all kinds.
James will do an excellent job representing us: Telling constituents exactly what he’s doing; applying timeless principles to new problems; spending our tax dollars wisely; keeping us safe; improving a public education system badly in need of reform.
For those of you not familiar with James’ academic background and work-experience, let me give you a brief look:
He grew up in Front Royal and graduated at 17 from high school. He attended Shenandoah University and Christendom College, graduating from the latter in 2009. After graduation, he worked in a variety of jobs, as he prepared for graduate school. In 2013, James began graduate studies at Oxford University in England — the oldest university in the English-speaking world. While at Oxford, James earned both a master’s and doctorate.
Returning to the Shenandoah Valley, James accepted a teaching position in Christendom College’s Political Science and Economics department and became quite active in local, conservative politics. James is the founding and current chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans.
In closing let me say this: Front Royal, Virginia, is the last place one would expect a person with a doctoral degree from Oxford, England, to get into politics. Yet that is exactly what James Bergida has done. He wants to make a difference in the lives of people in small towns like the one where he grew up. God bless him.
Now, let’s elect a leader as our next state senator representing Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, and Clarke — let’s elect James Bergida.
