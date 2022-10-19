Our names are Logan, Jackson, and Gracen Eiland and we think you should vote for our dad, Stuart Eiland, to join the Winchester School Board this November. We know first-hand how committed he is to strengthening public education, and we’d like to share our insights with the community.
We each attended local public schools for our entire K-12 careers. During that time, despite having a schedule that often had him up at 4 a.m. and home after 6 p.m., our dad always made time to volunteer in our classrooms, help us with science projects (think volcanoes and model roller coasters), and cheer us on at every event. This may describe many local parents’ experiences, but our dad wasn’t just a resource for us — it was a common occurrence to run into a neighborhood friend who had been sent over by a parent to ask “Mr. Eiland” for help with schoolwork. We still have friends who reach out to our dad if they need a voice of reason or advice. He is the type of person who listens first and has the patience and insight to consider all sides of an issue while helping to find a solution.
Although the last of us graduated in 2012, our father continues to support local schools. Since joining Literacy Volunteers of Winchester five years ago, his favorite part of the week is riding his bike to Virginia Avenue Elementary to read and discuss books with fourth graders. He does this work because he finds joy in his commitment to the community. Volunteering is just one of the ways he expresses this commitment — running for school board is another.
Our dad has a passion for learning and a vision of education that will benefit Winchester Public Schools. That passion and vision is complemented by his first job as an English teacher in rural Tennessee, his former career as a cabinetmaker, and his 30 years as the executive vice president of a veneer manufacturing company. This unique mix of classroom experience and hands-on learning informed our dad’s belief that students benefit from education relevant to their skills and interests. He understands the need for both vocational training and academic learning to ensure students succeed in the real world.
On top of everything we’ve mentioned, our dad is also the hardest-working person we know. He lives to serve others and has the qualities and experiences that make him an ideal candidate to support the community of Winchester as a member of the school board. He would love to answer any questions you might have about his campaign. You can find him most days walking his two dogs downtown while wearing his “Eiland for School Board” T-shirt — feel free to say hello!
P.S. — Mom, if you decide to run for office, we’ll write an even better letter.
Gracen Eiland is a resident of Philadelphia. Jackson Eiland is a resident of Denver. Logan Eiland is a resident of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
