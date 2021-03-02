I'm writing in response to a report of Supervisor Shawn Graber's town hall meeting held February 20, 2021. I was not at the meeting and as a result may have missed some of the context of the reporting in The Winchester Star's report published on February 22, 2021.
I appreciated Mr. Graber's efforts to update and discuss many issues of concern. One item I didn't appreciate was his reference to Frederick County Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. David Sovine as a "spin" doctor and accusing Dr. Sovine of misleading us about budget issues. That type of rhetoric is unsubstantiated, unnecessary and divisive. It seems Mr. Graber wants to micro-manage the schools, which is outside his authority. We have an elected body, the Frederick County School Board, which has the responsibility to work with the FCPS administration. I am concerned with Mr. Graber's overreach.
In my many years of living in Frederick County, I have been interested in the success of our public schools. I've been involved not only as a taxpayer but as a parent, a volunteer, an employee (as a substitute teacher), a "student" of the FCPS 101 Class, a member of a rezoning committee and a FCPS website focus group. Dr. Sovine has always conducted himself professionally. He's always very polite, well prepared and highly knowledgeable. There is a great degree of confidence in his ability to lead as the superintendent of the schools. We should also feel assured that our school board is well positioned to work with FCPS on behalf of the taxpayers.
We must acknowledge that it is the superintendent's responsibility to introduce the annual budget. This budget is a collaboration with all areas of the school system. There are many items that are either cut from the budget or are reduced. We shouldn't pretend it's an easy task or that it can be performed without relevant experience or education. I hope all our elected officials will work together respectfully for the sake of our community and our children.
Charlotte Eriksson is a resident of Stephens City.
