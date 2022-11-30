Election Deniers are in the news, most recently Republicans who pushed their claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Donald Trump began claiming, months before the 2020 election, that, if he lost, it would be because the election was “rigged.” When the votes were counted, and Joe Biden had won, Trump continued to claim that the election was stolen. Neither he nor any of his followers have been able to present evidence that a court would consider legitimate. His representatives brought to 60 courts allegations, suspicions, and hearsay, without naming who the persons were, how and where they carried out the theft, or where law enforcement could find and arrest them. Polls suggest that around two thirds of Republican voters believe the 2020 election was stolen.
When I was in middle school and a group of us were playing a pick-up game of basketball at the schoolyard, at the end of the game, a member of the losing side complained that the winners “cheated.” When this happened, and the complainant was asked how the other team “cheated,” he could not produce anything. It was almost as though he was surprised that he was being ask for evidence (he apparently hadn’t thought that far ahead). He was looked upon as an immature whiner, someone who couldn’t man up and accept the loss of a game. He was regarded as a sore loser.
Kari Lake, who recent lost the Arizona governor’s race, is a fully committed election denier, endorsed by Mr. Trump, and refusing to concede her loss, while threatening legal action to correct things. Among other allegations, she pointed to problems that a bunch of polling places in Maricopa County had on Election Day with printers that did not produce legible ballots readable by the machines that count the votes, and she wondered aloud why the problems occurred “mainly in Republican sections” of Maricopa County. It soon became clear that the printer problems were occurring almost equally in both Republican-leaning and Democrat-leaning precincts. Election officials also said that no voter was denied the opportunity to vote: their ballots were taken and saved for hand-counting.
Election denial consists of this: people unhappy with the outcome of an election claim that some unnamed people have committed serious crimes against the community. No suspects are named, and no reasonable evidence in support of their accusations is offered. The simplest alternative explanation for the outcome of the 2020 election is that Joe Biden got more votes, but that is something Trump finds impossible to consider. He reminds me of the middle school kid who complained about “cheaters.”
Scott Bailey is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.