LEROY DONALD
Not surprisingly, news media phonies and Trump haters have joined forces to resist the president’s effort to confirm election results. With 11,000 claims of voter fraud, (according to the RNC chair) and winning margins in key states at less than one percent, I would expect the Trump team to question the voting procedures as well as the tallies. It’s necessary in the eyes of election fairness and reasonable in the eyes of our legal process.
Would it be reasonable to simply ignore the close count, the mail-in voting controversy and concerning doubts about the voting machines? Should these concerns along with the countless claims of voter fraud simply be tossed aside and accepted for the sake of a speedy transition? Is this what the Biden party would have done had the tables been turned? Is this what American voters who cast their votes in good faith deserve?
During the Bush/Gore election of 2000, Democrat Al Gore delayed election results in Florida for a total of 36 days to validate questionable votes due to hanging chads, swinging chads, dangling chads, pregnant chads, dimpled chads, pierced chads and butterfly ballots. Although the Trump/Biden election vote count is more about voter fraud, ballot harvesting, voting machines and voting procedures, the principle remains the same. Voters and candidates expect and deserve an accurate count.
Regardless of the progressive party’s threshold of patience or need for political power any time prior to the January 20th presidential swear in, President Trump has every right to legally pursue all doubts and misgivings about voter fraud, the voting process and the vote count. I would expect him to try and stand for what’s right in an election this close or in any election that poses any doubt about integrity. And there is no need for Joe Biden to be so concerned about security briefings prior to the swear in; he’ll be told what to do.
Because of COVID19, this election process has been unlike any other in recent history. Mail-in ballots have provided an avenue for voter fraud that is rife with possibilities. Without signature verification there is no way to validate ballots, which leaves the door to voter fraud wide open.
This election should serve as an eye opener for all honest voters regarding the need for election reform. A thorough review of all voting procedures, vote counting, voting machines and mail-in voting prior to the next presidential election is vital. That review should produce voting reform standards that ensure all voters that their votes are properly received, verified and counted without concerns about voter fraud. Anything less than that is a threat to America’s democracy.
Anxiety for power within the progressive ranks is a sight to behold, but they might want to consider putting their drivel bibs on to avoid staining their shirts. Election integrity should proceed the power ego that controls their politics.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
