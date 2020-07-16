"Elections have consequences...We won, you lost". So said Barack Obama to the Republican leadership shortly after he became president. Thus began eight years of socialist policies that doubled the national debt. The 2020 presidential election will also have consequences. Political smears and accusations of blame are in full destructive mode. Reaction to the pandemic, the economic shutdown, and racial unrest has prevented any meaningful discussion of the other consequences associated with whichever party wins in November.
Contrary to the incessant negative news and focus, this election is not about Donald Trump! It is about government policy: job creation, wage growth, economic recovery, health care, military readiness, prevention of voter fraud, racism, illegal immigration, abortion, retirement security, affordable energy, and law and order! Voters need to know the consequences of electing Democrats or Republicans on each of these issues. The consequences are starkly different. Voters must become aware of these differences.
The number one priority in the coming election is to stimulate a long-term economic boom to create jobs, ensure wage growth, and attract business investment in America. Tax cuts and regulation reform are the two key catalysts that sustain prosperity. An economic boom will generate jobs for every able bodied person, and provide funding for every social welfare program. Incredibly, Joe Biden has promised to reverse all the tax cuts and regulation reform that the Republicans enacted in Trump's first term. Biden's perverse tax and regulatory policies will crush economic growth and eliminate millions of jobs. Since 1776, some additional truths have become self evident: A business-friendly government that preserves and enhances freedom for individuals and businesses will create more jobs and prosperity than a government that is anti-business; socialist anti-business policies are now the policies of Democrats.
For decades, a major national security goal was energy independence from oil cartel members that controlled most of the world's supply of oil and gas. Thanks to American ingenuity, the United States has finally become energy independent. As a result, the cost of gasoline, heating oil, natural gas, and coal has decreased significantly, lowering the cost of energy for all Americans. With total disregard for America's national and economic security, the democrats have promised to gradually eliminate all of these sources of energy to somehow manage the world's climate. The democrats deliberately refuse to reveal the devastating impact of their "climate change" policy because every American will pay significantly higher energy costs.
Medicare was going bankrupt before ObamaCare. The Democrats are now proposing to accelerate the inevitable Medicare bankruptcy by lowering the Medicare eligibility age and expanding ObamaCare. This is another socialist goal that will increase the cost, and diminish the quality of care for everyone, especially those seniors already on Medicare.
Voters also need to understand the economic and social consequences of Democrat policies compared to republican policies on illegal immigration, racism, student loans, border security, voter identification, law and order, etc. Socialist policies will destroy the American Dream. Free Enterprise policies will save it.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
(10) comments
It kinda is about Trump...he is the shipwreck of state.
Socialist policy, far from destroying the American Dream, is a foundation for social harmony. Critics of progressive political philosophy must reflect on the relative success of the Nordic model of the Scandinavian states--Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. These have been described as highly democratic states with a strong labor representation, universal medical coverage with medical and childbirth leave policies, affordable education and support for a compassionate state aimed specifically at enhancing individual autonomy and promoting social mobility, with a happiness index in the top ten worldwide. Socialism as a political and economic theory is no more totalitarian, repressive, or dictatorial than the colonial suppression of the 19th century or the capitalistic corporate exploitation of fossil fuels which threatens to destroy our world by catastrophic climate change today. Programs such as Social Security, protection from medical disaster and concomitant bankruptcy, access to education and individual accomplishment, progressive social equality and equalization of the outrageous concentration of wealth into the maws of the 1% are perfect examples of improvements in the lifestyle of citizens living their lives in the fair, decent, and tolerant social societies of our world.
Forgot to say anything about fear mongering hate, paranoia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, nepotism, vengeful retribution, comments to women and the handicapped, lies and alternate facts, and tearing wailing toddlers away from their mothers. My Apologies.
But the man can sure hawk beans!
Not about Donald Trump? Not about the charlatan and swindler who has ushered in an entirely new era of political duplicity?
Not about the guy who holds exclusive meetings with Russians to discuss Who Knows What with no Americans even present?
Not about the guy who appoints his 30ish completely unqualified son in law to solve the problems of the Middle East?
The guy whose tax policies favor the uber wealthy and turn a blind eye to the disgraceful distortion of wealth distribution in our country?
The guy whose pursuit of fossil fuel extraction and pollution is smothering our environment and will steer us into an unprecedented era of climate change and environmental destruction?
The guy whose mismanagement of the Coronavirus epidemic will result in the needless deaths of thousands of Americans?
I beg to differ, sir! This is indeed and most critically about Donald Trump.
Trumpism has destroyed a once decent party Mr. Holland. Ronald Reagan would not recognize it.
Trump isn't a Republican, nor is he a Democrat. How many times do I have to tell you folks that? The Republican party and the Democrat party have put themselves before the country. That's what is wrong, and that is why Trump was elected.
And, socialism/liberalism has destroyed the democratic party!
do you think John Kennedy would recognize his party today? Both parties need to be restructured and return to basic government.
Great forum, Mr. Holland. Facts really stir them up... I have no hope of convincing Democrats, but I believe the Independent’s are quietly listening, and, for sure, have seen what we have. Thank you!
The writer suffers from having drunk too much of the Republican Kool Aid. The Democrats will again, have to clean up the mess left behind by, this time, just 4 years of Republican governance: by a narcissistic fool and his fearful, sheep like followers. The empower has no cloths, he has been exposed. He and his sycophants must go. Six more months. We will rescue ourselves from this disaster.
