CHARLES UPHAUS
The Open Forum of June 4, “Electric vehicles are an old and bad Idea,” is replete with misinformation and half-truths — whether intentional or not I don’t know. The main contention — that “There is no empirical evidence that rising atmospheric CO2 is causing catastrophic anthropogenic global warming” — has been convincingly repudiated by virtually every serious climate scientist in the world.
My point here, though, is not to go into a point-by-point refutation of his assertions. Rather, I would like to address the misconception that what concerned climate scientists and dwellers on earth, myself included, are trying to do is to “save the planet.”
The planet is not what is at stake. Rather, as renowned climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe points out in her recent book, “Saving Us,” at issue is whether we as a civilization, and even a species, are going to survive. There are those who maintain that the level of CO2 in the atmosphere varies and has in the past been higher than it is today (420 ppm, a 50% increase over the last 200 years). That is true. The problem is the most recent time the carbon dioxide levels were this high was perhaps five million years ago. We weren’t around then.
The planet, in short, is going to do just fine, with or without us. Evolution will continue on its inexorable way, filling niches in the biosphere that result from extinctions. The risk is that one of those niches to be filled in the not-too-distant future will be homo (perhaps not so) sapiens.
And for those who blithely like to assure themselves or others that “God’s got this” and would never allow such an extinction event, well, I don’t know any place in the scriptures where God promises to spare humans from the consequences of their own bad decisions.
So, don’t worry about saving the earth. Focus on saving an environment in which the human species can survive if not thrive
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.