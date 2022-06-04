BERNARD SWOPE
ICE= Internal combustion engine
EV= Eletric Vehicle
EV is not new idea.
· 1832: First full-sized EV.
· 1900: 1912: One out of three vehicles in U.S. were EVs.
· 1904: Edison develops nickel-iron alkaline battery. He attempts to persuade Henry Ford to discontinue Model T ICE and convert exclusively to battery driven Model T. However, Ford realizes EV cannot compete pricewise with ICE.
· By 1927: 15 million Model T ICE had been sold. EVs put on back burner.
· 1970s: Increased price of oil created new interest in EV, but when oil prices fell, EV interest again waned.
· Present-Resurrection of EV. Why now?
Progressive politically manufactured crisis created: Save the planet!
Planet on eve of destruction from rising FFCO2 producing catastrophic anthropogenic global warming from runaway green house gas effect.
Solution:
· Eliminate fossil fuels.
· Renewables replace fossil fuels to run grid.
· Renewable grid produces “free” electricity to charge “emission free” EVs which replace ICE. Planet saved!
Reality
There is no empirical evidence that rising atmospheric CO2 is causing catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. Atmospheric CO2 from all sources collectively plays a minor role in the greenhouse gas effect. (Water Vapor is responsible for 95% of green house gas effect). Renewables, inherently crippled and cursed by low power densities, are incapable of maintaining a reliable grid. Germany has unsuccessfully attempted to run its grid with renewables for the past 20 years yet is increasingly dependent upon imported Russian fossil fuel, U.S. wood for home heating, and French nuclear power.
(Renewables presently supply 41% of electricity demand.)
EVs run on batteries which store (not produce) electricity, most of which is generated by fossil fuels The plan is to use batteries to back up the renewable grid during peak loads. If fossil fuels are eliminated, nuclear power is the only option — battery backup will not work.
EVs are not zero emission vehicles. Battery production requires up front carbon emissions resulting in significant carbon footprints.
The typical EV battery weighs 1,000 POUNDS — 750 Pounds consisting of mined or manufactured material which includes lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, copper, aluminum, steel and plastic. Every battery produced requires 250 tons of earth to be moved, disrupting the environment and requiring fossil fuel energy for mining and manufacturing. EV prices are already escalating rapidly because of the relative scarcity of battery components. China presently manufactures about 75% of all lithium batteries and Democratic Republic of Congo mines 60% of Cobalt. (China, etc. can therefore control supply and price.)
In summary, EV manufacturers are exporting CO2 emissions from battery production to other countries (usually poor countries) which may use slave labor (China) or child labor in Africa (Democratic Republic of Congo), yet representing the Final EV product as a zero emission vehicle. (Out of sight, out of mind.)
The average cost of an EV is $56,000, $11,000 higher than equivalent ICE. Most EVs are eligible for $7,500 tax Credit for qualified buyers. The Poor will be unable to afford EVs and will be forced to pay higher energy costs as Renewables replace fossil fuels.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
