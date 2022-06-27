The Supreme Court's decision overturn Roe v. Wade was a minor setback for abortion rights activists and a minor but pyrrhic victory for the right to life community. But it was a huge setback to the reputation of the Supreme Court for reasons unrelated to the particulars of this issue. Regardless of our political leanings we all need to consider whether it is time for a constitutional amendment that would repeal permanent appointments to the Supreme Court.
Prior to Roe v. Wade, abortions in the U.S. were common though illegal. The upper middle class and the wealthy could afford the cost of an abortion performed by a qualified doctor, whether it was performed by a doctor in another country or a U.S. doctor evading the law to perform the procedure. That will not change as a result of the decision.
Ironically those babies would have been born to a parent who was far more likely to afford to provide a nurturing upbringing than those who were at the lower end of the economic spectrum. While the Supreme Court's ruling will reduce the number of abortions among the latter, it will not prevent many very risky and, in some cases, self-induced abortions. Nor will it address the increased number of infants of parents who cannot care for them because they are poor or unable because of drug dependencies or mental health issues. Many of those children will face an unhappy future because finding foster parents will be difficult and/or the cost to federal, state and local government of providing for their care will very likely grow enormously.
The Supreme Court was the real loser in the Roe v. Wade repeal because we can no longer count on their candidates to give honest answers to questions about their legal views. Senators Susan Collins (R) and Joe Manchin (D) both said they were misled by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. These centrist, pro-choice senators pointed out that those justices assured them that they believed Roe v. Wade was settled law, yet Kavanaugh and Gorsuch later voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. This deliberate misleading of the public and senators is very unsettling in a country where Supreme Court appointments are for a lifetime.
The precedent has now been set. The intentional misleading of all of us by Supreme Court candidates seeking lifetime appointments will probably be repeated in the future by liberal nominees as well. To reduce the harm of this lack of candor, the duration of those appointments should be modified by a constitutional amendment. The Amendment could call for their direct election, their appointment to the term of the president appointing them or reduced in duration by other rules.
"The pessimist complains about the wind;
the optimist expects it to change;
the realist adjusts the sails"
— William Arthur Ward
Bruce Hahn is a resident of Winchester.
