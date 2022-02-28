JENNIFER VOLKMANN
I am horrified at our community’s attack on Frederick County Public Schools.
My husband and I moved to Frederick County in 2005. Since then, we have had two daughters, joined a local church, volunteered with countless organizations, moved to a larger “forever” home, and taken jobs within our county’s borders. We have made incredible friends and watched our girls grow up influenced by the community surrounding us.
We have also watched the continual development of housing in our area. We reside on the east side of the county and have seen swaths of empty farmland or housing lots explode over the past five years. These developments are brand new and carry a high price tag per home. I would imagine significant tax revenue is gained by these developments.
Despite this growth, our current Board of Supervisors is absolutely determined to cut funding to our school system. While land was purchased for a fourth high school years ago, that project was recently pulled from our county’s Capital Improvement Plan with no public input. Currently, all three of our high schools are either at or well over capacity. With new housing developments being built, most of which are not 55-plus, there is no space to accommodate new students.
These decisions will have long-lasting effects on a community this board claims to love. Eventually, a new high school will have to be built, especially if the amount of development in this county is allowed to continue. That cost will increase. In the meantime, the children of our community will suffer educationally. These children are our next doctors and first responders, police officers and social workers, electricians and financial planners, plumbers and retail workers … and yes, teachers.
This board has also stated they want to explore giving funding to public school alternatives. There are next to no options for private high schools in our area, and those that exist can enroll a very small number of students. How long will it take to develop these new charter or private schools? Where will said schools be built? What curriculum will they use? This will be less expensive to our tax-paying citizens? Quite frankly, how are taxpayers being asked to fund private options?
Our girls have had amazing opportunities through FPCS. Our older daughter, who receives special education services, has had her confidence soar through the various music programs her schools offer. Our 7th grader, who receives gifted services, is finding her voice through advanced art programs and accelerated academics. Taking away their electives, their classroom ratios, and teachers (who leave for better-funded schools) hurts them in ways they don’t get back.
I am begging the residents of Frederick County to reach out to teachers. Meet with a principal. Support an athletic event. Go visit the science fair. Listen to a concert. Dig into the electives offered that enrich our students. Our Frederick County kids are amazing. And they deserve a different opinion of their value.
(1) comment
When you are only capable of seeing the issue from one point of view. Zero comprehension as to "why" the BoS is responding to the school board in such a manner... [rolleyes]
