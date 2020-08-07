I got an email from Google today. They want to start saving every word that I speak into my phone. What are they going to do with all of this information? I'm not really sure. Something about "improving their technology." That seems like a lot of privacy to sacrifice to help a company make more money. It's not like it's going to save lives. It's not like it's going to end this pandemic any sooner.
But what if there was an app that could end this pandemic sooner? Would you use it?
What if it didn't demand your most personal information? What if it didn't really want to know anything about you at all?
What if, for every three people who used this app, two people would be spared from the virus?
This isn't science fiction, this isn't some turtle-necked marketing pitch, the is reality. This is COVIDWISE.
Unlike many (most?) apps on your phone, COVIDWISE doesn't know your name. It doesn't care. COVIDWISE doesn't know your address. It doesn't want to. COVIDWISE doesn't know what your voice sounds like. It can't even hear.
All COVIDWISE can see is an anonymous code from other phones with the COVIDWISE app. If your phone is within six feet of another phone for at least fifteen minutes, it adds that anonymous code to your list.
If you get sick and test positive, you tell COVIDWISE. COVIDWISE tells all the codes on your list that they were in contact with someone who tested positive.
If someone else gets sick, they tell COVIDWISE. COVIDWISE tells you that you were in contact with someone who tested positive.
It doesn't share names, because it doesn't have them. It doesn't share locations, because it doesn't have them. It doesn't share anything other than the fact that you were exposed.
This virus can only spread in unbroken chains. Person exposing person, invisible until it's too late. We've all been doing everything we can for so long, but now there's one more we can do.
Thank you for keeping up the fight. Thank you for saving lives. Thank you for downloading the COVIDWISE app.
Learn more, and download the app at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covidwise/
Scott McClure, Ph.D., is assistant professor of public health at Shenandoah University. He is a resident of Berryville.
(6) comments
Right. A medical Doctor saying an App on a phone doesn't take your personal information. Now that is laughable. Anything and EVERYTHING you put on your smartphone is tracked. EVERYTHING. Your location is ALWAYS known when your phone is on and with you because it is CONSTANTLY communicating with cellphone towers in the vicinity. Yes, these apps are convenient. But, who is creating these apps (What country and what government)? Do you really believe that giving up that much control is worth the CONVENIENCE?
@Doc Samson, great question! Masks are meant to stop the large droplets of liquid that come out our mouths when we sneeze or cough or talk or breathe. These droplets are much much bigger than viruses and, without a mask, travel much farther. It's like throwing a baseball versus throwing a wadded up tissue. That said, it's still important to maintain six feet of distance, even with a mask, so the smaller particles and viruses that make it through masks don't reach us.
Interesting, but I have a question... If it takes an air filter with a MERV rating of at least 13 to filter bacteria and viruses, how can a mask of less than N95 prevent anything? As Fauci once noted, they can't... but it makes people "feel" better... Now that's SCIENCE! [lol]
Great question! Masks are meant to stop the droplets of liquid that come out of our moths when we breathe and talk and cough and sneeze. These droplets are much larger than individual viruses. Without a mask these larger heavier particles can travel much farther than the small particles that still make it through. It's like throwing a baseball versus throwing a waded up tissue. That sd, it's still important to maintain six feet of distance even with a mask so these smaller particles don't reach us.
*mouths
**said
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.