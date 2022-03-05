We moved back home to Virginia in 2016. Settling in Frederick County, we looked at both the private and public schools for our son to attend. Both my husband and I are proud, successful graduates of the public schools, colleges, and universities in Virginia and felt that our public schools should be supported.
We elected to send our son to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary. We are so thankful for our decision. Our son had the best experience at APRES — through volunteering with the PTO there, I witnessed firsthand how teachers pour their love, knowledge and soul into nurturing and educating our children. Our son is now in middle school and continues to receive an amazing, thoughtful education.
It disheartens us to hear so much negativity around our schools and that members of the Board of Supervisors wish to slash the proposed school budget as a way to “punish.”
Are we really such a vindictive society that we wish to harm our children and teachers by doing so? The proposed budget includes a request to support a 5% pay raise for all employees and additional pay differential for special education teachers and assistants. While a start, this pay increase is still lower than the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment used by Social Security. Our state ranks 32nd in average salary nationally and Frederick County is even lower. It is so sad and frustrating at the start of school each year to see how many wonderful, amazing teachers we have lost to other counties because of the salary differential. Our teachers deserve a pay raise — not to be used as a pawn in some childish game.
There are many studies that show the benefits in development and learning, particularly math, by having music education and band for our children. Music activates almost all brain regions and networks, keeping neural pathways strong. Studies have shown that the repetitive elements of rhythm and melody help the brain form patterns that enhance memory — it’s why there are whole music therapy departments working with brain rehab centers. If the Board of Supervisors decide to proceed down such an ugly path and “punish” our schools by cutting the budget, guess what gets cut? Music education, band, athletics — all activities that help our children to become better people and citizens of this world.
Stop this petty, vindictive game. Support our teachers and staff before we lose more to surrounding counties. Be kind. Treat others as you wish to be treated. Fund our public schools.
Sherrie Alexander is a resident of Frederick County.
