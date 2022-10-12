TONY REYNOLDS
Fire investigations always seek to pinpoint the origin of the fire. How did it start? We need the same approach to clarify the origins of our abortion dilemma.
A review of 1.3 million pregnancies in women across all age brackets, both married and single, led to the same point of beginning. The pregnancy was not caused by coitus. The pregnancy was caused by the male involved ejaculating spermatozoa into the female. The purpose of a sperm cell is to be released during sexual intercourse and to eventually meet with an ovum (egg cell), which is produced by a biologically female body. Once united, the sperm will penetrate and fertilize the egg in order to create new genetic material — a zygote. The male action causes the pregnancy, but the entire responsibility falls upon the female. This is true regardless of whether the union is consensual. This is wrong.
Ending the imbalance of simple biology requires transferring the responsibility to the male participant — who launches the pregnancy. The female should not be forced to risk her life (particularly in the USA health care system) carrying a fetus to term and giving birth. This is also the most expensive option.
A simple change will end the unintended pregnancies and the need for abortion. Every male upon reaching the age of 13 will be given a mandatory, yet reversible, vasectomy. That simple, yet effective, change will not infringe upon anyone’s seeking intimacy, but would avoid unintended, male-caused pregnancy. The procedure is far less expensive than other options — and safer.
The economic impact on medical service providers could be ameliorated by retraining staff to perform the male vasectomy procedure. This would be like a socially conscious vaccine. Enforcement could dovetail with school registration, application for a driver’s license, or application for any government loans or benefits.
Let’s treat the problem at the source.
