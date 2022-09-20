I have good news! After years of asking Dave LaRock to run for Senate, he has finally agreed. Delegate LaRock has served honorably in the House of Delegates for nine years. His conservative record is impeccable. His courage is unwavering. I knew we needed his leadership in the Senate and we need it now more than ever.
When I learned Delegate LaRock had moved to Clarke County to be closer to his children and grandchildren, I saw an opportunity to convince him to continue serving Virginians, but this time he could do it in the Senate. Republicans only need to win one more seat to gain the Senate majority. Delegate LaRock is a proven winner. He’s gone up against Democrat millionaires and defeated them all. They could outspend Dave but they couldn’t outwork him and his vast base of volunteers.
The battle didn’t stop there. In the House of Delegates, I have been impressed with Delegate LaRock’s ability to get things done. He’s been on the front lines in tough fights, often being among the first to sound a rally call. Dave has made huge headway in improving transportation without raising taxes, toll relief, parental rights, school choice, gun rights, defending the unborn, fighting vaccine mandates and shutdowns, beating back attempts to grow government, exposing environmental extremism, and defending law enforcement. There are too many examples of Delegate Dave LaRock’s rock-solid leadership to name.
When Donald Trump won the primary in 2016, Dave stood up and gave his full support, while most local elected officials hid. After the 2020 election, the Democrat speaker of the house booted Dave off an important committee for writing a letter to then-Vice-President Mike Pence asking him to delay certification of the election results until an audit was conducted. Dave has been and continues to be fully engaged in protecting election integrity.
As I served eight years in the House of Delegates and eight years in the Virginia Senate, I learned the subtleties of working behind the scenes, as well as the complexities of passing good legislation. Many times I saw bad ideas moving forward and changed the outcome by speaking up and winning other legislators over. Too many people will just go along to get along. That’s not me, and that’s certainly not Dave LaRock.
Looking ahead, we should be encouraged. It takes many voices to bring meaningful reform and it takes strong principled leadership to inspire others into action. Although I’ll miss having Delegate LaRock representing Loudoun in the House of Delegates, I am thrilled that his current constituents and new ones in Clarke and Frederick, as well as folks in Warren and Shenandoah Counties and Winchester City, will have the opportunity to elect a proven winner and fighter for freedom. I urged Dave to run for the new Senate District 1 and now I ask you to elect him so he can bring strong principled leadership and sweeping reform to Virginia.
Dick Black is a former state senator and member of the House of Delegates.
