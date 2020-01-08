As I leave the board of the Barns, I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this vital, dynamic arts organization over the last six years I’ve served as chair.
To all of you who have given of your treasure: You have brought beautiful sound, thought-provoking film, striking artwork, and more to thousands of people through your gifts, and you have helped grow an endowment fund that will sustain this exciting work into the future.
To all who have donated items for our Gala fundraiser, and all those who purchased them, thank you.
To all of you who have come through the Barns doors (8,000-plus in 2019!) to enjoy the enlightening lift that the performing, visual, and literary arts offer, thank you for coming in, for trusting that you will experience something of value.
The time and talent of our volunteers, too, have been so important to the life of the organization -– thank you.
Thank you to the publications that have devoted staff and space to telling our story.
To our amazing staff and the extraordinary people who have been my colleagues on the board over the last six years, my deep thanks. It has truly been a privilege and a pleasure to work with them in supporting the mission of the Barns to enrich lives through the arts, education, and community. Their energy, insights, commitment, good will, and generosity have been lessons to me in how to live.
I recognize them with gratitude and appreciation: Susi Bailey, Tom Cammack, David Conrad, Peter Cook, Lucy Dorick, Peggy Duvall, Carolyn Farouki, Diane Harrison, John Hill, Michael Hobert, Kathy Hudson, Tricia James, Bill Johnston, Donna McDonald, Julie Miles, Barb Murry, Kelli Patterson, Isreal Preston, Bob Randolph, Donald Rivers, Pat Robinson, Roma Sherman, Lily Dunning Widman, Jean Wilson, and staff members Sarah Ames, Nathan Borger, and Morgan Morrison. I look forward to serving as a volunteer in 2020 and encourage others to explore that possibility as well.
The Barns of Rose Hill has taken on a vigorous life of public service through the many people who value and support the arts, education, and community in our region. There’s a bright future ahead! I hope that everyone will join me in continuing to support and sustain this valuable work, and take the Barns to ever greater levels. “I can nothing render but allegiant thanks.” (Henry VIII, William Shakespeare). See you at the Barns!
