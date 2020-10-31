RICHARD BELL
Winchester is such an established and engaging community. Over the past few months of campaigning to represent Ward 1 on your City Council I have met so many who have shared not only their concerns about our community but, more importantly, their vision. We have so much to be proud of as a community as we are already doing many things well as a great destination for visitors and to those looking to smaller communities to get away from the higher density urban areas. Our quality of life for those who are already here is quite high relative to our tax base. It’s a great place to live.
Winchester is growing! Since moving here in 1997 we have seen the population grow around a steady one percent each year. This should be viewed as a good and sustainable growth trajectory.
But as a community we need to get out in front of this growth to maintain our community sense of well-being. We are in good position in some areas but certainly behind the curve in others. While serving on our school board I worked very hard to create our future school capacity by initiating the construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School as well as the Innovation Center to create internal capacity at JHHS. We also created greater retention of staff to reduce turn over through competitive salary adjustments and critical changes in senior leadership. These efforts required looking well beyond any elected term. It required making hard decisions as well as consensus building and being focused on the mission of the organization. At this point in time I feel WPS is well positioned to handle pthe managed growth of the community. These are proven actions and skills that will be necessary on your city council to address other issues that we are behind on related to community growth management such as our fire and rescue department, public services and utilities infrastructure. I will bring the skills and teamwork to work for our community to resolve these issues.
If you have not yet voted early or absentee I ask you to give strong consideration to the composition of your City Council as we move forward towards uncertain conditions. I will bring a fresh and energized perspective to Ward 1 and the overall composition of City Council. If you want an experienced leader that knows how to get things done with a vision that goes beyond a four year term and will bring a new energy to city council then I ask you to vote for me, Richard Bell, for Ward 1.
Richard Bell is running as Democrat for Ward I on Winchester City Council in Tuesday’s election.
