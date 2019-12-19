Clinton not a bad fella after all?
CHARLES BRILL
The Jeffrey Epstein matter remains a bit of a puzzler. For example, was Epstein’s arrest a simple wrap-up at an airport or . . .?
Scene: The interior of an abandoned sawmill. In the center of the enormous room, a young girl lies fastened to a tree-truck log on a conveyor belt. Near the foot is mounted a huge, circular saw blade
Standing over the child we see a black-clad Jeffrey Epstein taking frequent sips from a jug of green Chartreuse.
“Choose wisely, m’dear. Will it be my kisses or” — he points to the saw blade.
“Oh sir, forebear,” whispers the sobbing nymphet. “Lips that touch liquor shall never touch mine. Twas a vow made at my dying mother’s bedside.”
“So be it,” snaps Epstein, twirling his mustache and raising an eyebrow. “No power on earth can save you now.” And he switches on the saw.
From the skylight high above comes a thunderous crash and through the showering glass leaps William Jefferson Clinton, to land cat-like, switching off the circular saw.
“Check and mate, wouldn’t you say, Mr. Epstein?” snaps the former president, pointing a finger like an avenging angel at the cowering Epstein.
“Curses! Foiled again!” mutters the disgraced financier.
Clinton whips a police whistle to his lips and the shrill blast brings two of the city’s finest running in to snap steel bracelets on Epstein’s wrists.
“My hero,” whispers the sobbing child as, freed from her bonds, she is wrapped in Clinton’s coat.
“All in a day’s work,” says Bill Clinton gently, with that warm smile which in the past, has brought hope to so many in distress.
“I think it’s time we got you back to the nunnery. The Mother Superior will be running out of candles.”
See? We may have been all wrong about that nice Mr. Clinton.
Charles Brill resides in Gore.
