“If ever there was a cause, if ever there is to be a cause worthy of all the toil and sacrifice that the human heart can endure, it is the cause of an education.”
— Horance Mann
There is immense evidence that African Americans, Hispanics and other students of color are subjected to disciplinary actions at rates much higher than their white counterparts, and that these disciplinary actions put these students at substantially high risk for negative life outcomes, including, most harmfully, involvement in the criminal justice system. Likewise, there is similar evidence of substantial gaps in educational outcomes of students in these same groups versus white students.
Many state legislatures and school systems across the nation have initiated measures and efforts in the last few years to address the recognized array of problems associated with these academic and disciplinary disparities, including Winchester and Frederick County. In 2019 the Winchester school system created a new Equity and Community Engagement Coordinator position, and in November 2020 the Winchester School Board approved a division-wide equity policy to hold the school system accountable in providing equitable outcomes for all students.
In his proposed budget for FY22, which was presented to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on March 11, Dr. David Sovine, Frederick County Schools Superintendent, included funding for several new initiatives and additional staff, including an Equity and Diversity Coordinator. But while there appears to be encouraging progress toward reducing these disparities in our area schools, hold on, dissention is brewing. As has become standard GOP modus operandi, Shawn Grabner, Frederick County Board of Supervisors, is accused of resorting to gross misinformation, distortion, deviousness and outright deception about equity efforts, and having become an ally of the likes of ultra-conservative journalist and Trumpiteer Selwyn Duke and Tucker Carlson of Fox News, who is known for his defense of white supremacy, derision of women in the military, and who has become a furious opponent of equity efforts, falsely asserting that they are demonizing and dangerously indoctrinating white kids.
But thanks to our neighboring Fauquier County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Jeck, in a letter titled “Setting the record straight about deep equity training for teachers,” in response to an attack by Carlson on his "Tonight" TV show, he included the following data on Fauquier County graduation rates which he indicates are among the highest in the state:
• 96.7% among students with disabilities, up from 91.4% in 2019.
• 96.3% among Black students, up from 89.6%
• 93.6% among Hispanic students, up from 88.2%
• 91.6% among economically disadvantaged students, up from 86.5%
Dr. Jeck adds, “This is not coincidental and shows that the efforts of our amazing teachers and administrators are working. We are so proud of our kids, and we will continue to provide services to them designed to meet all their needs….We would like to invite you to visit our school system and see the great things that are happening here for yourself.”
Such results as these across the nation would be a monumental move toward achieving that grand and noble goal of equity for all students.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
(11) comments
Why do words like Racial Equity and Black Lives Matter send right winger into fits? I think we all know. Brave folks are willing to recognize societal problems and develop action plans to improve. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
No one is afraid of Racial Equity nor Black Lives Matters, but we are concerned when Dr Sovine takes a program that is working fine and tries to add over $125,000 to his budget to add another position that is not needed as you and your ilk have continually promoted as the gem of the school system.
Maybe it's the kids that are the problem, not their skin color. If a kid acts up, you punish them. Simple. Doesn't matter what skin color they have. If you can't behave like a civilized human being, then why shouldn't you be punished? Instead of saying that non-white kids are disproportionally punished, why not look at who is causing the trouble in the first place? If a school is 70% white and 30% non-white, and 15 white kids get in trouble and 10 non-white kids, then people scream that it's not equitable and it's racist policies that cause the problem, when it's really just a bunch of kids acting up. The problem isn't skin color, the problem is with kids acting up.
It really is far more complicated than you lay out and most people know that. It's more than statistics. It involve people and people are complicated.
"Some" people become "uppity" with equity though.....hmmm, I think there's a t shirt slogan there lol
@conservative- it’s not the 70% of white kids or 30% of kids of color who act up, its the way discipline is doled out to them. The problem is that often the 70% you mention get a stern talking to, and the 30% get suspended for the same actions. Pull back to the macro version of that, and you have a criminal justice system that targets and punishes that same 30% at significantly higher rates than the white perpetrators. THAT is what is called systemic racism.
I agree that's a racist policy. All kids who misbehave should be punished the same, regardless of their skin color. I never said otherwise. But people are complaining about the per-capita of "misbehaving kids" being disproportionate. It's up to the kid, not the color of their skin, to behave. You say you want equality, but then you talk about wanting Equity. They are NOT the same. It's the same old gobbledegook thought up in some "think tank" to separate school systems' money from going into the classroom and into someone else's pockets under the guise of good feelings.
You seem to have difficulty connecting all the dots. The reason prisons are filled disproportionately with people of color as related to their percentage of the population is because they are singled out and punished more harshly, not because they commit more crime. Pulled over more, arrested more, and sentenced more harshly. And this mentality begins early and in schools, where students of color are flunked more, suspended more, and held to higher standards for the exact same infractions. This is systemic racism...why is that a difficult concept for so many?
[thumbup]
Equity is a fantasy of the left. It's a horrible idea that is un-American.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.