FRANK TILTON
My ears perk up a bit when I hear folks gnawing on the topic of education. And the buzz I’ve heard in recent days has been generated by a word. That word is “equity.”
If I were a parent of today’s school-age youth, I would want to know in great detail just what it is some current educators propose when they use the word “equity.”
Whatever the current focus we must never lose sight of this: it is necessary for each student to be able to read, comprehend, and write with clarity in the English language. It is further necessary for each student to be able to solve age-appropriate mathematical and science problems. Hence education equity — however it is described — -must, as a minimum, assure student success. We must provide best quality teaching staff and other resources without reducing educational standards of achievement.
Allow me to repeat: without reducing educational standards of achievement.
Whatever the curricular goals for any academic course, student expectations for success ought never be sacrificed on an altar of social engineering. Is that what the current “equity” effort is? Social engineering?
It may be too early to know. What we do know is that one local description is this: “deep equity is when every student has what they need and when they need it.” Yet, another local descriptor is, “a practice of ensuring fairer outcomes, treatments and opportunities for all members of the learning community.”
Aside from the grammatical error (singular “student” plural “they”) I have nave no qualm with the first statement. Who would argue against having what is needed for success?
But the second idea, that of advancing “fairer outcomes” is rife with social engineering. Those who propose equality of outcome (in any endeavor) never seem to address equality of effort or equality of investment.
Have you ever spoken with an Olympic medalist? I have! The athlete does not strive for equality of outcome!
Yes, educators and students should focus upon success. And, yes, some students will need greater assistance than others to achieve success.
Hence, “equity” ought to be described as strategies, tactics, and methods to be applied to guarantee successful outcomes. Never should the goal of “equity” be that of redefining or reducing curricular standards or expectations.
In my teaching career I taught sixth-, seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-graders both English and German. I set high expectations, and my students proved to me time and time again that when challenged, they can and do succeed. If educators have a shortcoming, if student achievement falters, we seldom need to look beyond the issue of expectations.
Certainly, some students need a little more help getting over that bar, but that is not a reason to lower standards. The greater catastrophe is not sufficiently challenging all students.
I hope current “equity in education” programs in Virginia and other states might resist the temptation to reduce expectations for student achievement or to lower the bar for standards. Nothing could be more harmful.
Frank Tilton is a resident of Lake Frederick.
