On March 10, 2021, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors met to discuss a variety of issues, one of which was the proposed school budget. There was one particular aspect of the budget that citizens felt compelled to voice their opinions on: the Deep Equity Program. Unfortunately, students were not asked to speak at the meeting so I will try to remedy the situation. In fact, I would be happy to discuss this program with anyone who is interested.
I am a senior at James Wood High School and a participant in the Deep Equity Program last year. I would like to start by clearing up some misinformation that appears to have spread throughout the community. Contrary to a claim by Board of Supervisors member, Shawn Graber, there was no mention of “Marxism or Communism'' in this program. I attended both sessions and those two words were never used nor was there any anti-capitalist rhetoric. Many people seem to believe that this program focused solely on race, which is also inaccurate. We were able to discuss many ways in which students faced inequities in our school system to include social class, sexual orientation, gender, and yes, race.
Now that these misconceptions have hopefully been cleared up, I would like to cover the amazing experience that dozens of us had thanks to this unique opportunity. We were able to focus on a multitude of ways in which students needed equity that broadened all of our perspectives. Students from a diverse array of backgrounds were able to share their stories and their ideas on how to make our school district a more equitable environment for every student. The goal is to provide every student with the resources they need to be successful. Since this should be the objective of every school district, it begs the question: Why are people opposed to this program? Unlike some claims made at the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, there was no indoctrination, guilting of white students, or anything anti-capitalist or anti-democratic in this program. It was simply a group of diverse students working to better their school district.
As my generation works to create real, positive change in the world, I hope to see more adults assist us rather than obstruct the process.
Elisabeth Bass is a senior at James Wood High School.
This is good to hear. Facts over Fear. Facts are our friends.
