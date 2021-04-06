DONALD SEARS
When heading west over the Blue Ridge into Frederick County, Republican candidate for the House of Delegates, Leesburg’s Nick Clemente, had best understand his trip “over the mountain” encompasses not only the 40 miles he travels, but also a step back into the mid-20th century. Some local GOP Supervisors (Back Creek’s Shawn Graber?) appear not to have progressed beyond the “separate but equal” doctrine of 1950’s Virginia. You see, Supervisor Graber considers the idea of equity training for educators to be too progressive for Frederick County. But Mr. Graber should keep in mind that if the late Sen. Harry Byrd Jr. had been exposed to equity training, he might have realized that even had Virginia’s segregated schools been truly equal, they could never have produced equity (fairness) for Black students, who by their segregation, were made to feel different and of lesser worth.
According to an April 2 Josh Janney Star article, candidate Clemente came to understand educational equity vs. equality through the life experience of being a dyslexic child. Fortunately for him, his family had the resources to enroll him in an expensive private school that provided the help not available in his public school. Per the article, “He acknowledged that other kids might not be as fortunate and there are educational disparities for children from lower-income households, special needs children, and children in rural communities without access to high-speed internet. He said he hopes to close the education gap and provide resources and opportunities for all children, regardless of race, income level or learning disabilities...We are leaving children behind.”
(Luckily, the 10th District already has Democratic Rep. Wendy Gooditis fulfilling Clemente’s wish list, and nationally, Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, with no help from any Republican, helped pass President Biden’s stimulus package, a bill that provides much of the local school aid Clemente’s Republican allies consider superfluous.)
So why is equity training important? “Mr. Google” offered this scenario: Lacking the price of admission, three kids went to the ballpark hoping to see the game from outside the fence. The tallest was able to see over the fence without standing on a box. The next tallest was able to see the game standing on one box, but the shortest needed to stand on two boxes to peek over the fence. If treated equally, each would have been given a box to stand on, but that would have meant two could see the game, but one could not. Since one’s height is a fate left to the gods, the equitable solution would have been for the boxes to be allocated in a way that all three boys got to see the game.
It would seem Supervisor Graber assumes he represents only “tall people who can see over the fence.” If he were to avail himself of the equity training of which he has such disdain, he might discover his Back Creek district is also home to “a few little fellas in need of a box or two to stand on.”
Donald Sears Frederick County
(10) comments
Sorry but I disagree with the author of this article - check out webinars on https://www.virginiaisforlearners.virginia.gov/ - teachers are apologizing for being white and acknowledge their need to eliminate bias - this is unacceptable and has nothing to do with challenging our students to excel to their full potential. This program is social engineering and does not belong in our schools.
Deep Equity programs are harmful to children and include social engineering that has no business in our schools. Meritocracy is at stake and rewards are no longer given for homework, class participation, etc. If the student just shows effort, they get an 'A'. Check out the webinars on https://www.virginiaisforlearners.virginia.gov/ - teachers are apologizing for being white and admit they need to eliminate their bias ? what? This anti-white rhetoric is dangerous and increases racism in our students. Instead students should be encouraged to reach their full potential. Virginia Dept. of Education and public school union dues should be eliminated. Money from their dues oftentimes pays for these programs instead of going to the teacher salary increases and pension security. This program and it's associated brainwashing needs to be eradicated- it is highly un-American.
What an excellent description of “equity based” education! Let’s assume my 4th grader enters 4th grade with a 5th grade reading level. Since he can already “see” the game he has no need for any help. Using your box example, he doesn’t need and educators will not provide any instruction since he “doesn’t need any”. All the efforts, money and teaching will be spent on those without the skills. Your child gets nothing and the parents are told to stop being racist! Instead of giving every child all the opportunities to succeed as far as possible, equity based education attempts to decide outcomes. Perhaps instead of looking at education as spectators we should treat education as players. Allow all children to thrive to their max potential. Your willingness to deny students the best possible education because they don’t need any help is dangerous and foolish. Education is too important to allow these dangerous theories into practice.
America is about opportunity, never about equity. If you want that then go to that country, wherever it exits. Leave mine alone. Equity is evil. We are all different.
Very well expressed ! Thank you - hope this opens some minds
So who is making sure each of three poor little boys has an equitable box with which to watch a game that they haven't paid to see? The government, right? This is totally inane.
Excellent example of the need for equity. Shame Mr. Graber never got such training.
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones
Exactly. Graber would have been against installing ramps to enable wheelchair bound people to enter the library.
Now our liberal friends on this forum can interpret what other people may be thinking, Wow Spock Here is a real life super hero!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.