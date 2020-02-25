As a retired businessman and teacher, I strongly endorse Winchester Public Schools’ work on equity and the school board’s consideration of an equity policy that would provide clear guidelines for our educators. In Winchester schools, equity work is not new and has been a cornerstone of WPS’s strategic plan for the past several years. A lot has been accomplished. What is new is the enhancement of this work by the appointment of an Equity Specialist and the formation of teacher and student equity teams. In our classrooms, the work on equity is happening every day. Equity simply means that each and every student gets what he or she needs. It’s about fundamental fairness, offering all students the greatest possible opportunity for academic achievement and skill-building to prepare them for careers, further education, and civic engagement. Our schools, like the broader Winchester community, have a diverse population. This is reflected not only in ethnicity, but also in gender identification, national origin, learning or physical challenges, level of English proficiency, religious preference, and socio-economic status. None of these descriptive facts should be allowed to define any student’s potential or limit our expectations of them. Every day our dedicated and skilled teachers are doing the challenging work of educating and inspiring our students, utilizing the rich mosaic of our diversity to broaden students’ horizons and prepare them for the future. I appreciate our teachers’ critical work and our board’s strong commitment to equity.
Wayne Lord is a resident of Winchester.
What it doesn't address is the disruptive students who steal classroom time from the students who are there to learn. The disruptive students should not be in the classroom if they cannot behave properly. Equity panders to the lowest common denominator, degrading the education that the kids who are there to learn receive.
