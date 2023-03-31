Over 144,000 pounds of food in one year! Sounds like more than enough (unless you are like me, grocery shopping for your family that includes growing youth!), but that amount is not sufficient.
As you may know, Victory Church has had an effort to address our community’s population that is challenged to have the basic food nutrition to survive. Sadly, this need is increasing in our area.
The Church began this effort in 1965. Now with the need growing, they are ready to expand their capacity to help address our local need.
I had the pleasure of saying a few words at Victory Church’s groundbreaking for their new Olive Branch Food Pantry structure. The structure will be about 5,200 square feet and will most likely be near capacity shortly after completion.
With Director Marica Boden and Joe Wilder at the helm of the construction, and their team, the Food Pantry will be a great success. But Victory Church needs help not only in offsetting the cost of the structure but also in the food they are providing to those in need.
Please consider:
1) Helping build this new larger structure by contributing to their capital campaign.
2) On grocery shopping trips, getting an extra can or so and drop it off at Victory Church Food Bank.
3) Attending the BBQ chicken dinner and auction fundraiser on April 1 at 4 p.m. at the Church.
Every little bit will help.
Information can be found at https://www.victorywinchester.com/foodpantry. Or, if you prefer, contact them directly at the church office at 540-667-9400.
Les Veach
Winchester City Councilor
