Victims of domestic violence are all around, though it may not always be obvious. They could be family and friends, coworkers, neighbors, or acquaintances at church, the gym or a community group. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women will experience some form of physical violence at the hands of their partner. It’s not only women who are victims; 1 in 7 men suffer domestic violence as well. Given these statistics, everyone knows someone who has experienced domestic violence in their life, often you just do not know it.
It is important to recognize that domestic violence impacts millions of people. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year. It is a problem across every status, culture, religion, race and age group. And, it happens every day in our All-American Community of Winchester, Virginia.
There is such a stigma to being a victim that it’s hard for victims to come forward. It is most often hidden from even one’s closest confidantes and it explains why domestic violence is often a hidden issue, but it does not have to be that way.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for all of us to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness and support survivors of this devastating but common issue. We have a vital role to play as advocates and allies to survivors of domestic violence in and around our community. If you are passionate about ending violence in the home, some of the ways you can participate include wearing purple, organizing an event, attending an event, spreading the word, and sharing your story if you’ve experienced domestic violence firsthand or lost a loved one to it.
The Laurel Center has several events this month that we invite you to participate in to help raise awareness of domestic violence and to support victims, with complete information located on our website:
- 10/2/21 – Walk and Wag (9-11 AM) Chet Hobert Park, Berryville
- 10/7/21 – Candlelight Vigil (7-8 PM) at the Joint Judicial Center
- 10/9/21 – Marker-Miller Apple Harvest (10 AM-2 PM)
- 10/9/21 – Mexican Consulate Health Day (10 AM-3 PM) Our Health Campus
- 10/12/21- Julie Donaldson, VP, Washington Football Team speaking at SU (5:30-8 PM)
- 10/13/21- DV Presentation at LFCC (11 AM-2 PM)
- 10/23/21 – SU Football Game (1 PM)
- 10/30/21 – Drive-in Movie Night @ The Family Drive-In Theatre (4:30-8:30 PM)
Please consider attending one of the above events or becoming a sponsor as a way to show your support to victims of domestic violence in our community.
If you or someone you know are currently experiencing domestic violence, know that there are many resources available and that there is a way out. For counseling or shelter services to help you get out of your current circumstances and provide ongoing support while you heal call The Laurel Center’s confidential hotline 540-667-6466 or visit our website www.tlc.ngo.
Faith Power is executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester.
