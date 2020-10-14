WOODWARD BOUSQUET
As many families have done, we have used some of our time during the pandemic to declutter, organize, and try to downsize our home. One of my more intimidating tasks was sorting through my 35-millimeter color slides. Remember slides? I had a few thousand but eventually managed to cut the total by about 90%.
Among the slides protected in my “save” pile were those related to the Winchester Green Circle and Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve prior to and after their dedication in 2003. Sorting through them reminded me of the early days of those two projects. Several slides featured Richard Bell making presentations about land parcels along the Green Circle’s proposed route. It was at these meetings I’d first met Richard, and I remember thinking, “Here’s someone who knows how to deal with community planning and real estate. I’m glad he’s involved.”
What I didn’t realize during those 2003-2005 discussions was that Richard Bell and his family had moved to Winchester only a half-dozen years before. I saw a skilled leader, a civic-minded volunteer, and a careful listener.
In the years since then, I have seen Richard Bell step up to serve our community time and time again. Given his leadership in the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and the Winchester-Frederick County Industrial Parks Association, it’s not surprising that Richard welcomes economic development.
Richard, however, realizes that such growth is not solely a matter of seeking the highest return on investment for the developers. Richard asserts that we must ask ourselves what kinds of investments we wish to see in Winchester. He advocates that development should assure better opportunities and more participation in community life for all of our city’s citizens. Quoting his wife Sarah, he argues that, “everyone does better when everyone does better.”
Back in 2003, not everyone was convinced that protecting a natural area such as the Abrams Creek Wetlands or building pathways like the Winchester Green Circle were wise investments of time and labor. But remember the early weeks of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. People needed local outdoor places more than ever. The Green Circle and Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve remained open, drawing many more visitors than usual.
It is this vision Winchester needs on City Council. Richard Bell, though, is more than a visionary. His efforts with work force retention and technology improvements on the School Board show that he is also an implementer who rolls up his sleeves. As he recently explained, “sustainable community development takes time and effort to create and effectively manage.”
Richard has been honest about praising Winchester’s many noteworthy accomplishments but identifying ways in which our community can still improve. He appreciates what we have already, and he advocates for the better city that Winchester can become in the future. While I want to acknowledge the dedicated contributions of all Council members including Richard’s opponent Les Veach, I urge my neighbors in Ward 1 to vote for the vision and skills that Richard Bell would bring to City Council.
