RICHARD BELL
The potential of Winchester is certainly there and visible for all to see. This potential has been created through prior vision and hard work. Community leaders had a vision of creating Winchester as a transportation nexus and then expanding the city size by annexation in the 1970s. They showed commitment to our community education through the Handley Trust (schools and library). They had the innovative concept of converting Loudoun Street into the pedestrian mall, and the pursuit of recognizing our architectural heritage through the creation of the National Historic District through the positive efforts of private organizations like Preservation of Historic Winchester. Each of these bold steps increased the potential of our community to our current position.
Leaps of progress such as these require strong unity of vision and community commitment and not just our local government’s simple administrations. They require leadership, consensus building and the willingness to consider significant steps to attain such vision.
In the 23 years I have been committed to the Winchester community, I have worked to foster a greater vision in all that I have been involved. Envisioned through a grass-roots community organization, I helped create the vision for what is now the Green Circle trail system. This vision was embraced by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley to develop an even greater opportunity for outdoor community connection. Through concerted efforts during my time on the Winchester Public School board these past eight years, we made great leaps forward with a new elementary school to create much-needed PreK-4 capacity. We developed the Daniel Morgan Intermediate School for a more age-appropriate learning environment with better functional oversight. We conceived the Innovation Center to provide new means and methods for community learning (including adult education) while providing future internal capacity for our high school facility and committed to the North End community through the Douglas School’s planned renovation for the Central Administrative Offices (CAO). The relocated CAO will allow for the possibility to attract new commercial activity downtown while positively increasing our tax base. As a team, the school board did the hard work to provide WPS employees more competitive compensation to increase retention and limit the drain of staff turnover. While the city council facilitated this progress through the funding of these initiatives, make no mistake that these initiatives were conceived and completed by the school division’s efforts and its engaged board.
I have been a part of creating and implementing these considerable leaps forward for our community and will continue to do so through efforts and teamwork on city council. We need strong leadership to address and implement substantive changes for our Fire and Rescue services and viable long-term programs for our city’s infrastructure and growth. I can assure you these things will not happen just through the administration of an outdated vision. If you also share a positive vision for our community’s potential, please vote for Richard Bell for Ward 1 on your city council.
Vote Blue! Vote Bell!
Show that Winchester is a sane and decent community
