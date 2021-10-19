On Nov. 2, voters in Red Bud will head to the polls to vote for their representative on the Frederick County School Board. It would be my honor to have your vote.
This year’s election comes at a critical time in our county. Over the past 10 years, we have seen our population grow by nearly 15,000 residents, or roughly the entire population of neighboring Clarke County. This growth has put a tremendous strain on our school facilities, teachers and students, and every county taxpayer.
A different kind of strain has impacted our local education system as well, COVID-19. Our students’ academic education, athletic competitions, and social and emotional development have entered another year of instability and uncertainty. Our students and parents are stressed, and our educators and school administrators are all stressed. Now is the time for us all to come together as one community to reinforce our collective mission to raise brilliant, skilled, critical thinkers who are prepared to face adulthood head-on.
As a parent of three children who graduated from Frederick County Public Schools, I know that I will always put the students and their parents first as your School Board representative. “Excellence in Education” has been my campaign motto from the start. I want to ensure that our students are being educated and trained today for the skills and jobs needed for tomorrow. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) are critical components to every student’s future success. Whether they are heading directly into the workforce right out of high school or off to a two-year or four-year institution of higher learning, STEM is the “Three R’s” of today.
As a veteran, engineer, small business owner, and adjunct faculty member at Virginia Tech, I will strongly advocate for our career and technical education program. This program provides immediate opportunities post-high school for our graduates to earn an excellent income with great benefits. The COVID economy has created a massive demand for highly skilled workers in the medical, auto repair, and cyber security fields. I would like to include additional fields such as alternative energy and drone piloting.
Finally, I will be a strong advocate for our teachers who have shown tremendous fortitude, flexibility, and adaptability over these past two and half years. My funding priorities will begin with getting more of our local, state, and federal education dollars spent in our classrooms. Paying our teachers a competitive salary will be my aim. As our area continues to experience rapid growth, we must make every effort to retain our great teachers while attracting the best teachers from around our region to FCPS.
Excellence in education should not be our goal but our standard. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2.
Tim Stowe is a resident of Frederick County and candidate for the Frederick County School Board's Red Bud district seat.
