Recently, my primary care physician directed me to have some tests performed at the Diagnostic Center to try to find the cause of some pain I was experiencing. For you who are familiar with this facility, you might know what a large, impressive building this is — top of the line, so to speak — with all the modern electronic devices and testing equipment.
The weather that day was not very good as it was cloudy, windy and an occasional sprinkle of cold rain. Upon my arrival, I was amazed to find the rather expansive parking lot almost filled to capacity. I thought, wow, I expect I'll have a long waiting time to be seen, although I did have a 2:30 p.m. appointment.
I grabbed my trusty walking cane and face mask and exited my car. Inside the spacious front lobby I came upon the "first line of defense" against this coronavirus epidemic. Three individuals were manning a Plexiglass-mounted desk, asking me about my present-day health status as related to any respiratory condition I had, etc., and to do the hand sanitizing procedure as they watched.
Once inside at the front-desk, my paperwork was processed (electronically, of course) and I was asked to have a seat in the waiting area — and to my amazement, only one other "patient" was seated there, so I thought maybe I'll not have to wait very long. Indeed, after about only two minutes I was signaled to come forward to one of five numbered secretary desks.
After processing all my insurance paperwork, I was asked 'Did I want a wheelchair' since she saw I was alone and had some difficulty walking. I agreed and off she went to fetch me a wheelchair. After loading me into the chair, she left her office and wheeled me down a very long hallway to my first destination — the ultrasound area. There, I was treated with great respect then wheeled to my second destination — the X-ray area — also where I was treated with great respect, after which the X-ray technician asked if I had a family member with me to wheel me out to my car. I said "no, I came alone because I did not want to needlessly possibly expose any family member to the virus and, two, they were busy getting ready for Christmas."
Then this wonderful X-ray lady voluntarily wheeled me outside in the cold weather directly to my trusty 20-year-old Buick LeSabre car and dropped me off — a deed that I thought was well above her call of duty. I graciously thanked her and headed home.
Robert S. Orndorff is a resident of Bunker Hill, W.Va.
A very nice letter. Our medical folks deserve so much credit and thanks for all they do. We, also, have been treated at this center and felt it was "tops"!! God Bless
