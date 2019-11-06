It’s an “Existential Threat!”, screamed the Democratic candidates for president. Even though they were in different venues, appearing before different crowds, they all played their assigned roles with a scripted, and rehearsed warning of climate change disaster. While they were speaking, huge crowds were blocking streets, carrying doomsday signs, chanting about the threat of climate change, demanding that Congress urgently pass “The Green New Deal.” Even children were marching. Schools were allowing them to skip class to march, and warn about climate change.
Climate change is real, but the socialist “solution” of massive new taxes on oil, gas, and coal must be debated. This “solution” is not “settled science.” It is a political scheme to enact crushing new taxes on energy, and has nothing to do with solving climate change.
Not one child is aware of the cost, nor are they aware of the negative economic consequences of the “solution.” They don’t have a clue. Millions of gullible adults don’t have a clue either. The gullible have been led to believe that ending fossil fuels as the world’s primary source of energy is achievable. They have been suckered into believing that oil, gas, coal — and even nuclear power — must be replaced with solar panels, windmills, ethanol, and batteries.
They naively think that eliminating all fossil fuels means no more severe hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and drought. Every day there are articles, and stories of the threat of climate change, but not one word of the THREAT OF THE SOLUTION. Corrupt politicians have dramatized this non-solution in the hope they can get elected and gain power before their gullible supporters find out that they have been deceived.
There is ZERO scientific evidence that the climate will change for the better if America, alone, initiates this socialist scheme. At some point of taxation, people will riot, and revolt. Oil, gas, and coal sources of energy CANNOT BE REPLACED AT ANY COST for the foreseeable future! The world, not just the United States, needs these sources of energy.
Climate change has become a cult that must be exposed. Politicians, scientists, and economists must acknowledge and communicate the devastating consequences of enacting “The Green New Deal.” The public needs to know the truth before they vote — before they commit economic suicide.
What are the real increased costs of this monstrous “solution”? Price of gas? Cost of electricity to heat and cool our homes? Manufacturing cost? Job losses? Business closings? Impact on the stock market? Standard of living? Impact on pensions and retirement plans? Cost, and time required to convert existing infrastructure? What will airplanes use for fuel? Impact on military readiness? Impact on entitlements, welfare programs, and social services? Will green energy sources ever be competitive in terms of cost, supply, access, and reliability? Why aren’t other potential solutions being considered? Why haven’t we heard about the positive changes that will occur with global warming?
After decades of energy dependence on Mideast oil, America finally is energy independent. Oil, gas, coal, and nuclear sources of energy are critical to America’s economy and national security.
The election of socialists, who want to unilaterally destroy this energy, is a greater threat than anything else facing America.
